EVGA's GTX 1080 Ti Hybrid FTW3 Will Debut On July 10

By Components 

The EVGA GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 now has a solid launch date. According to a tweet from EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman, the graphics card will make its debut on July 10.

Freeman didn’t offer a specific reason for the delay. When asked about retail availability, he said that, while he was unable to say which retail stores and online outlets will carry the card, he could confirm that the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 will be available from EVGA’s website.

The Hybrid FTW3 sits between the company's air cooled graphics card offerings and those that employ full-cover water blocks, hence the "Hybrid" moniker. The highly overclocked GP102 core is cooled by an Asetek all-in-one closed-loop liquid cooler, while memory and VRM are cooled using a traditional heatsink and fan combination. This combination provides the benefit of liquid cooling on the GPU core without the added expense of a full-cover waterblock.

Aside from cooler options and pricing, the GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 shares the same specs as the 1080 Ti SC2 HYBRID, Hydro Copper, and Hydro Copper SC2 graphics cards. Those of you itching to get your hands on an EVGA-branded GTX 1080 Ti who can't wait another ten days until the HYBRID FTW3 ships will be interested to know that the Hydro Copper, Hydro Copper SC2, and Hydro Copper FTW3 are currently available on the EVGA website for $820, $840, and $870, respectively.

ModelEVGA GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3
GPUGP102
CUDA Cores3,584
Base Clock1,556MHz
Boost Clock1,670MHz
Memory Size11GB GDDR5X
Memory Data Rate11 Gbps
Memory Bus352-bit
Transistors12 Billion
Texture Units224
Streaming Multiprocessors28
ROPs88
TDP250W
Power Input2 x 8-pin
AvailabilityJuly 10
PriceTBA
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Sam Hain 01 July 2017 22:14
    This card is confusing... "Aside from cooler options and pricing, the GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 shares the same specs as the 1080 Ti SC2 HYBRID, Hydro Copper, and Hydro Copper SC2 graphics cards."

    Does the H-FTW3 allow for a higher OC, due to it's "cooler option and pricing"?
    Reply
  • dudmont 02 July 2017 00:33
    While I'm wondering the same thing, I suspect that, as with all liquid cooled GPUs, the boost that we'll see is going to depend solely on the quality of the chip, as temps won't be an issue. If I were a betting man(and I am), I think EVGA will put their top binned chips into the FTW cards, so that means your odds are better of getting a good boost out of it.
    Reply
  • DaFees 02 July 2017 01:29
    EVGA announces new GPUs. Good luck getting one before the miners snatch them up?
    Reply
  • dudmont 02 July 2017 02:49
    19888688 said:
    EVGA announces new GPUs. Good luck getting one before the miners snatch them up?

    Thankfully it's a 1080ti, probably be the last models that the miners are looking for, and I doubt they'd splurge and buy a liquid cooled at that.
    Reply
  • DSpider 03 July 2017 15:19
    "7/10" as in... July 10th or the 7th of October? 7/10...

    Edit: Oh, "Availability: July 10". Fricken Americans... Everyone else uses dd/mm/yyyy, like normal nations.
    Reply
  • Sam Hain 03 July 2017 20:26
    19894132 said:
    "7/10" as in... July 10th or the 7th of October? 7/10...

    Edit: Oh, "Availability: July 10". Fricken Americans... Everyone else uses dd/mm/yyyy, like normal nations.

    I lived in the UK for 13 years and adopted the lingo, date "like normal nations" format and even spelled my words using the Oxford dictionary in my e-mails/letters to UK company's without complaint.

    You are on a U.S. website, get a grip and show some couth.
    Reply