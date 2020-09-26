EVGA Says RTX 3080 Cap Issues Caused Crashes, Confirms Stability Issues

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA has seemingly confirmed that issues with a certain type of capacitor are the source of an increasing number of reports of crashes associated with factory-overclocked Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

These capacitors were cited in a recent article by Igor's Lab as the probable source of the issues that have spawned complaints in enthusiast forums and Reddit about unexplained RTX 3080 crashes.

EVGA's statement, which comes in the form of a forum post, cites its own issues with the capacitors in its designs, and all but confirms that capacitors could play a role in the recent reports that capacitors are to blame:

"



Recently there has been some discussion about the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 series.



During our mass production QC testing we discovered a full 6 POSCAPs solution cannot pass the real world applications testing. It took almost a week of R&D effort to find the cause and reduce the POSCAPs to 4 and add 20 MLCC caps prior to shipping production boards, this is why the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 series was delayed at launch. There were no 6 POSCAP production EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 boards shipped.



But, due to the time crunch, some of the reviewers were sent a pre-production version with 6 POSCAP’s, we are working with those reviewers directly to replace their boards with production versions.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 series with 5 POSCAPs + 10 MLCC solution is matched with the XC3 spec without issues.



Also note that we have updated the product pictures at EVGA.com to reflect the production components that shipped to gamers and enthusiasts since day 1 of product launch.

Once you receive the card you can compare for yourself, EVGA stands behind its products!











Reports began circulating earlier this week that some of Nvidia's new RTX 3080 cards were crashing during gaming sessions, and the stability issues have largely been observed during times that certain third-party graphics cards reached or exceeded 2.0 GHz. Notably, that's the factory-overclocked range of most third-party RTX 3080's. Nvidia's own FE models, which only reach 1.7 GHz, aren't impacted by the crashes.

Igor's lab notes that Nvidia's RTX 3080 FE cards don't use as many POSCAP capacitors, instead bundling them with higher-quality MLCCs - and those cards don't suffer from the crashes and black-screening issues. In contrast, custom cards that use all-POSCAP implementations seem to suffer from the issue more widely.



EVGA's statement above confirms that its own cards weren't stable with the all-POSCAP solution, all but confirming that the capacitors could play a role in crashes. In fact, EVGA says the all-POSCAP designs couldn't pass its own internal testing.

We do need to exercise caution, though. There is still the outside chance that this issue isn't entirely related to capacitors - Nvidia's Ampere cards have ratcheted up power supply requirements and drivers are still in the early stages of widespread use. As such, capacitor-induced crashes might not be responsible for all crashing issues.

We reached out to Nvidia on the matter earlier this week, and the company has yet to acknowledge the crashing issues or provide a statement.

This is breaking news...more to come.