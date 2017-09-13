'Fortnite' Introduces PVP Gameplay With Battle Royale Mode

A new mode is available for Fortnite players, and it deviates from the standard cooperative gameplay. Instead, you’ll have to fight other players on a massive island as part of the new Battle Royale feature.

This is the first mode in Fortnite that features player-versus-player combat. At the start of the match, 100 players will jump out from the flying “battle bus.” With only a glider and pickaxe in the inventory, you’ll need to land somewhere on the massive island level and take out as many players as possible while also building up an arsenal of weapons.

However, Fortnite’s version of the mode has a twist that sets it apart from similar titles. With your pickaxe, you can scavenge for resources throughout the island. This allows you eventually build a small house or base to protect yourself from enemies. You can further use your improvised home to your advantage by installing traps inside to ensnare unwary opponents.

One can attribute the addition of Battle Royale mode in Fortnite to the ongoing success and popularity of other titles with similar experiences, most notably PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Some players might choose to hide in a small building and patiently wait for an enemy while others will play aggressively and risk their chance at winning through multiple skirmishes. In both cases, the excitement of a shooter combined with a constantly shrinking fighting area makes for some intense gameplay moments.

The new mode doesn’t officially launch in Fortnite until September 26, but those who own the game can try out the Public Test version now. A new update is also available that features specific details on Battle Royale as well as numerous fixes to multiple facets of the game. You can read the patch notes in detail on the Fortnite website.