'Forza Motorsport 7' Update Improves Stability, Repairs Benchmark Mode

An update for Forza Motorsport 7 is now available to download. In addition to repairs for stability issues on the Windows 10 version of the game, the patch resolves a few problems for both the Xbox One and PC variants.

In terms of hardware, those with an Nvidia GPU coupled with a monitor that has G-Sync enabled will see an increase in frame rate. And if you’re using the game as a benchmarking tool, you might want to run some new tests today: It seems that the initial program didn’t display the correct minimum framerate, but the issue is now resolved.



There are also some repairs to the livery and vinyl customization system. Those using a TV or monitor with high dynamic range will now be able to see vinyl groups on their cars. Liveries will also be visible during multiplayer gameplay and won't appear as just a series of colors. Furthermore, installing a livery set won’t cause any hiccups in the game’s overall performance.

Instead of an Xbox controller, some players are using a racing wheel to play the game. Because of this update, some default slider settings for the peripheral won't be set to their maximum value, which should give you a better idea of how to tweak the wheel's performance during gameplay.



These are just the highlights included in the patch, and it doesn’t seem like the studio or Microsoft published the full release notes online. We reached out to the company for further information and we’ll update this story accordingly.

Most of the Forza fanbase are still in early stages of the game because it launched only yesterday. However, there are a select few who got to play it a few days ahead of the official release because they pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition variant. In addition to the base game, the $100 bundle also includes multiple car packs and a “VIP membership,” which exclusive vehicles, driver suits, and five Mod cards to use in a race.