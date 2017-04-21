Watch Us Play The 'Narco Road' Expansion For 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands'

We return to Bolivia this week for our weekly Twitch stream. Specifically, we’ll be playing Ghost Recon: Wildlands and the game’s new expansion, titled Narco Road. The downloadable content will present a plethora of new missions that we will take head-on as a group of three operatives.

The objective is to take down a smuggling ring led by an elusive leader, appropriately named El Invisible. In order to reach him, however, we’ll have to first get to his three underbosses. However, the only way to attract the attention of the three leaders, and eventually El Invisible, is by gaining followers. We gain more followers with each mission and challenge completed, to the point where our reputation provides an opportunity to meet each leader and take them down from within the organization.

It’s important to note that this expansion is a standalone experience separate from the main game. As such, we’ll have a new character with all of his or her skills ready for use. Unlike the fight against the Santa Blanca cartel, there won’t be any AI compatriots if you choose to play the expansion by yourself. The only way to get teammates is to play online with your friends.

Narco Road is the first of two planned expansions for Ghost Recon: Wildlands. The second expansion, which is called Fallen Ghosts, is in the works. Instead of gaining fame and followers with every action, the second expansion puts you at a disadvantage: After surviving a helicopter crash, you and your team must keep moving, as powerful enemies are on the hunt for any survivors.