Gigabyte Launches Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming, Doesn’t Reveal Clock Speeds

AMD launched the Radeon RX 480 (AKA Polaris 10) at the end of June, but unlike the Nvidia offerings that each had numerous custom boards announced on day one, AMD’s latest GPU was released to the market as a reference design only.

Leaked images of Sapphire’s upcoming Nitro version appeared online, and Asus revealed the ROG Strix RX 480 last week. Now Gigabyte has announced its custom Polaris 10, the RX 480 G1 Gaming, but we still don’t know all of the details about this custom Radeon card.

The Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming will come in two variants; the RX480G1 Gaming-4GD, which offers 4GB of GDDR5, and the RX480G1 GAMING-8GD, which includes 8GB of memory. Gigabyte has not revealed how fast it will clock the memory for either option, though.

The RX 480 G1 Gaming cards will include two selectable overclock profiles: OC Mode and Gaming Mode. Gigabyte has not announced how fast the GPU will operate for either profile. Gigabyte did say that the cards would both feature a 6+2 power phase design to help regulate voltage for greater stability. The card also features a smart power indicator, which alerts you if there’s a power irregularity.

Gigabyte’s RX 480 G1 Gaming features a dual fan Windforce 2X cooler with dual 90mm 3D Active fans that shut off when the GPU is cool enough. The cooler is very similar to the one included on Gigabyte’s GTX 1060 G1 Gaming card. It also includes RGB Spectrum-illuminated Gigabyte and Fan Stop logos along the top of the card.

Graphics Processing Radeon RX480 Radeon RX480 Process Technology 14 nm 14 nm Memory Clock TBD TBD Memory Size 4 GB 8 GB Memory Type GDDR5 GDDR5 Memory Bus 256 bit 256 bit Card Bus PCI-E 3.0 x 16 PCI-E 3.0 x 16 Output Dual-link DVI-D *1 Dual-link DVI-D *1 HDMI *1 HDMI *1 Display Port *3 Display Port *3 Digital max resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 Multi-view 5 5 Card size H=40 L=232 W=116 mm H=40 L=232 W=116 mm PCB Form ATX ATX DirectX 12 12 OpenGL 4.5 4.5 Recommended PSU 500W 500W Power Connectors 8 pin*1 8 pin*1

Gigabyte has not yet revealed pricing for either the 4GB model or the 8GB model of Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming. Availability is also still up in the air.