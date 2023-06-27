Google’s Next-Gen Gemini AI Expected to Surpass ChatGPT

In a recent interview with Wired , Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis explained that he and his team expect their next development to take over ChatGPT in its breadth and capability. The new AI development will be known as Gemini and integrate with algorithms used by AlphaGo that successfully defeated a Go champion in 2016.

Gemini is still in the developmental phase and is planned to be a large-scale text-based language learning model that works much like ChatGPT-4. However, this system will involve newer algorithms and learning models that are anticipated to take Gemini beyond ChatGPT's current capabilities. Just earlier in April, DeepMind merged with Brain—another AI lab operated by Google. This appears to be another step in the same direction.

Hassabis goes on to confirm the development process will require a fair bit of time before it's ready to release. He expects it will likely be a matter of months before anything is unveiled. This project is a considerable undertaking with a hefty price tag to match. Hassabis suggests it could cost hundreds of millions to complete their targets.

The DeepMind team is also experimenting with how Gemini could learn. They hope that by creating new models and ways to process information, they will be able to expand its capabilities. Hassabis mentioned fields like robotics and neuroscience, as well as the ability to learn from the physical world, as ways in which it could become an even more vital tool.

One area that Hassabis expressed concern about is the necessity to implement more research into tests. AI can be tricky to evaluate, and finding ways to investigate its scope and performance will aid in understanding its capabilities and how well engineers can control the AI. This is crucial to preventing the unintended development of dangerous threats like malicious software using their tools.