The Core i7 Laptop With Dual 17'' 1080P LCDs

By Business Computing 

The more the merrier.

Nearly two years ago, we learned about a laptop concept that had two full-sized screens. At the time, it was spec'ed with two 15.4-inch screens, but now gScreen is nearly ready for rollout and has cranked it up to two full 1080P 17-inch screens.

gScreen calls it the SpaceBook, and it features Core i7 and i5 processors – up from the original's Core 2 Duo model two years ago. The dual-screened laptop is meant for professionals with special requirements, so it's great that the screens come in both a matte and glossy option.

The Windows Team Blog has a post on this machine, and in it is a quote from Gordon Stewart, GScreenCorp’s CEO and the father of the SpaceBook, on how such a laptop came to be: “A few years ago I was working on a film project in Hawai’i and realized that I was going to have to move my entire desktop setup down there from my home in Anchorage to get the computing power and screen real-estate I needed.   That hassle made me realize that I couldn’t be the only one who needed a powerful laptop with massive screen size, so I set out to build one.”

The Core i5 model starts at $2395 and the Core i7 model is $2795. Check it all out here.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warmon6 19 July 2011 19:42
    if it wasn't for the fact that there a GTS 250M gpu inside of it instead of something a little more modern, i would take it.
    Reply
  • reggieray 19 July 2011 19:42
    ZZZzzz
    Reply
  • JasonAkkerman 19 July 2011 20:06
    Nice. By the time you get it booted up the battery would be half dead.
    Reply
  • burnley14 19 July 2011 20:09
    Definitely a niche machine. Most people will see no true benefit to having this extra screen space on the go, especially for the high price.
    Reply
  • techseven 19 July 2011 20:17
    This is great for programming/debugging and also working in graphic design on the go...
    Reply
  • jefforange89 19 July 2011 20:41
    I cared, until I saw the CPU and GPU options.
    Reply
  • 3ddraft 19 July 2011 20:46
    As a CAD tech / project manager, this would be great for client presentations or onsite work. I agree that no really massive work could be done but site sketches, or the nuts and bolts presentations would be easier.
    Reply
  • mauller07 19 July 2011 21:01
    This would be really handy for those times when you need to remote into a server (or 2) while doing work on the laptop locally.
    Reply
  • 19 July 2011 21:07
    This is not a laptop, this a mobile workstation: arguing about battery duration is pointless.

    But true enough, while the included GPU is enough for most uses, it would have been nice to have the opportunity to get a bigger one, for video rendering & so on.

    Same goes for HDD: no SSD for such an high end machine? Really? A combo SSD + HDD would have been sweet.
    Reply
  • warezme 19 July 2011 21:13
    a high end option using a low end approach = fail
    Reply