The Core i7 Laptop With Dual 17'' 1080P LCDs

Nearly two years ago, we learned about a laptop concept that had two full-sized screens. At the time, it was spec'ed with two 15.4-inch screens, but now gScreen is nearly ready for rollout and has cranked it up to two full 1080P 17-inch screens.

gScreen calls it the SpaceBook, and it features Core i7 and i5 processors – up from the original's Core 2 Duo model two years ago. The dual-screened laptop is meant for professionals with special requirements, so it's great that the screens come in both a matte and glossy option.

The Windows Team Blog has a post on this machine, and in it is a quote from Gordon Stewart, GScreenCorp’s CEO and the father of the SpaceBook, on how such a laptop came to be: “A few years ago I was working on a film project in Hawai’i and realized that I was going to have to move my entire desktop setup down there from my home in Anchorage to get the computing power and screen real-estate I needed. That hassle made me realize that I couldn’t be the only one who needed a powerful laptop with massive screen size, so I set out to build one.”

The Core i5 model starts at $2395 and the Core i7 model is $2795. Check it all out here.