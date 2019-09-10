Toppc Blows Past DDR4-6000 on Trident-Z Royal DDR4-4800

G.Skill claimed its latest DRAM victory this week as renowned overclocker Toppc pushed a single stick of its Trident-Z Royal DDR4-4800 to DDR4-6016 with timings loosened to 31-63-63-63. That’s nearly double its original CAS 18 and nearly triple its 22-22 tRCD and tRP, which adds clarity to the goal of reaching the highest frequency regardless of performance. Other sacrifices included dropping the Intel Core i9-9900K’s multiplier to 8x, resulting in an 816 MHz frequency at 102MHz BCLK.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Topcc used the MSI’s Z390I Gaming Edge AC motherboard for this achievement. Mini ITX boards are often picked by competitive overclockers for these type of runs due to their short memory trace lengths, and MSI’s Z390I Gaming Edge AC has a strong reputation here.

Photo Credits: HWbot, G.Skill