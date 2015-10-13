'Halo 5: Guardians' Supports Public Stats API

Competitive multiplayer is a common sight these days, and even more so with the Halo franchise. Halo 5: Guardians brings back some traditional modes but also introduces new concepts to keep it fresh, most notably the new Warzone mode. However, the team at 343 Industries believes that it can take the competitive nature of players even further through data, and so the team announced that the game will support a public API for developers to display stats.

At the moment, there are a few details as to what kind of data is used for the API. In fact, it starts out as a broad overview of the player's entire online career in the game, but it's also quite detailed by keeping track of the player's match history and even covers a full breakdown of each player's performance in every match.

The amount of data available on both the career and match level is vast, but it's up to the third-party developer to decide what to show in their custom Halo 5 statistical product, which ranges from a simple website to a dedicated app.

From a player's perspective, this wouldn't catch the attention of the average Halo fan, as the two main markers for success — overall score and kill/death ratio — are already displayed at the end of each match. However, this could have an impact on eSports events.

The developers already announced that they're working with two prominent eSports leagues, the Electronic Sports League and Major League Gaming. This will help mostly with presentation, allowing viewers to not only see gameplay, but also each player's various stats on each map, round or mode. It can also serve as a quick reference guide for commentators as a point of discussion in between rounds.

