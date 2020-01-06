How to Watch AMD's CES 2020 Press Conference

AMD is set to host its CES 2020 press conference today at 2pm PT (5pm ET) The event will be hosted by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, as per usual, and the company's tagline for the press conference is "pushing the limits for high performance computing for 2020."

The company said that it "will demonstrate how we will make 2020 an unforgettable year for gamers, creators and mobile PC users" during the press conference. CES 2020 attendees should know that it's also showing off "the latest in AMD portfolio and technologies at Club AMD located in the Venetian Expo Sands Titan 2303–2305."

Rumors about what AMD might show off at CES 2020 abound, some reports have claimed the company will offer an early peek at chips based on the upcoming Zen 3 microarchitecture during the event; we might also learn more about AMD's third-generation EPYC processors. There's little concrete info about what to expect today.

We'll be at AMD's CES 2020 press conference to bring you the latest news from Dr. Su as quick as we can. For anyone who wants to watch along at home, the event can be streamed via AMD's YouTube channel, or via the embedded video below. Once again: the conference is set to begin at 2pm PT (that's 5pm ET) on January 6.