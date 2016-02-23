'Insurgency: Sandstorm' Includes Console Support, Story Mode, Esports Capabilities

For the past two years, PC gamers could play New World Interactive's Insurgency, a multiplayer, first-person shooter title. The game was built with Valve's Source engine, but the team at New World Interactive believed that an upgrade was needed for the game. Along with a new publisher, Focus Home Interactive, the developers are now working on an upgraded version of the original game called Insurgency: Sandstorm for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Instead of utilizing the Source engine for the new game, the developers will use Unreal Engine 4, which provides a visual upgrade for the game as well as technological advances for development. In addition to multiplayer, Sandstorm will also include some new features, such as split-screen mode for consoles and a single-player story mode. The story starts with the 2003 invasion of Iraq and ends in the present day.

One notable addition to the upgraded game is the so-called "esports framework." The developers believe that its competitive multiplayer component has the potential to lure more professional players and make Insurgency: Sandstorm a popular title in the esports community. As this new competitive component is developed, New World Interactive will release it in a beta phase for the original Insurgency title. This gives the community a sneak peek at the new feature, and also helps the developers spot issues and listen to feedback from fans.

Even though the game will make its way to consoles, New World Interactive doesn't want to alienate its PC fanbase. When the new game comes out, the developers will provide a "seamless transition" to Insurgency: Sandstorm.

A release date wasn't provided for the new game (or the multiplayer beta), but the developers will talk more about the game and take questions on their weekly livestream on Twitch.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.