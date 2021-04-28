Intel's Eight-Core H45 Tiger Lake CPUs Are Just Weeks Away From Launch

Intel is finally releasing its full lineup of Tiger Lake CPUs beyond the H35 quad-core parts (via ComputerBase) soon, meaning we'll finally have Tiger Lake CPUs on mobile with an eight-core configuration instead of four cores.

Intel's H45 series chips will represent all Intel's Tiger Lake SKUs with eight cores -- there's no word on six core parts just yet. We still don't know the exact details of any specific SKUs, like core frequencies, cache sizes, and integrated graphics, but a recent tweet from ASUS's ROG Global Twitter account leaves little doubt that an announcement will arrive on May 11, so stay tuned for more details in the upcoming weeks.

Get ready!May 11, 2 PM (CEST)#ROG #IntelGaming #UnleashTheTigerApril 27, 2021 See more

It's rational to think that Intel's H45 should take on all the features of the H35 quad-core parts while packing on much more performance; features like Resizable Bar, four PCIe lanes dedicated towards an NVME SSD, the latest connectivity like WiFi 6E, and Intel's large 96 and 80 EU Xe graphics chips will be a nice addition to Intel's new high core count parts.

As for performance, current H35 chips are already very close to AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 mobile processors in single-core work. So we have no reason to doubt that Intel's H45 chips will reach the same level of performance since previous Comet-Lake H parts like the 10980HK and the current 11375H can already hit 5.0GHz boost frequencies on a single core.

It remains to be seen how well Intel's H45 parts will perform in multi-core workloads that utilize more than four cores, though. We will know very soon, though. We expect that an announcement for Intel's H45 chips will drop on May 11th, just a few weeks from now.