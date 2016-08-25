Introducing Squanchtendo, A VR Game Studio From The Creator Of 'Rick And Morty'

Justin Roiland, one of the co-creators of Adult Swim’s widely popular Rick & Morty, has been bitten hard by the VR bug. Just two months after the announcement of Virtual Rickality, a Rick & Morty game from the creators of Job Simulator, Roiland revealed that he’s jumping into the development business by launching his own studio.

Roiland is joined by Tanya Watson, a former executive producer at Epic Games, who worked on blockbuster titles such as the first three Gears Of War games; underrated FPS game Bulletstorm; and the company's survival building game, Fortnite. Together, Roiland and Watson founded Squanchtendo Games, a virtual reality development studio fueled by the twisted imagination of the creator and voice of both Rick and Morty from the hit animated series.

Squantendo hasn’t announced any projects yet, but the studio said that there are “a ton of announcements coming up” and suggested following @squanchtendo on Twitter. You can also visit the company’s website, which will have more information soon.

Squanchtendo is actively looking for investors and developers that are interested in getting involved with the studio. Those interested in investment or job opportunities should email hi@squanchtendo.com.