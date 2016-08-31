Lenovo Reveals Brand-New Yoga Book, Updated Miix 510 And Yoga 910 At IFA

Lenovo revealed a plethora of new and updated devices at IFA, including a new Miix 2-in-1 and Yoga convertible laptop. The company also expanded the lineup with a completely new device: the Yoga Book.

It’s All In The Miix… 510

The Miix 510 is an evolution of previous Miix-branded 2-in-1 devices that feature a touchscreen, writing device compatibility (in this case, the Lenovo Active Pen) and a detachable keyboard, similar to the Microsoft Surface. The Miix 510 can be equipped with up to a 6th generation Intel Core i7 processor (Skylake), up to 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, and up to a 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD. It features a 12.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display equipped with Gorilla Glass, and the device is rated for up to 7.5 hours of unplugged runtime with its 39 WH battery.

The new device also features one USB 3.0 Type-A port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port (for charging), in addition to a microSD card slot. There’s a 2 MP fixed-focus front-facing camera and a 5 MP auto-focus camera with a dual array microphone on the rear. Internet connectivity is provided by an onboard 802.11ac wireless card with Bluetooth 4.0, and you can also get online with optional 4G LTE capabilities.

At Lenovo, Yoga Takes Up Kaby Lake!

The new Yoga 910’s keyboard won’t detach, but it’s still pretty flexible (it does Yoga, after all). It can also offer better performance than the smaller Miix devices. The Yoga 910 convertible features up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor (Kaby Lake), up to 16 GB of memory and up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD.

The 13.9-inch touchscreen can be equipped with a UHD (3840 x 2160) or FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. The Yoga 910 has two USB Type-C ports (one USB 3.0 with video output, one USB 2.0 with charging) and a USB 3.0 Type-A port, in addition to a 4-in-1 card reader. It also offers 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The Yoga 910 has a longer-rated battery life than the Miix 510; it’s estimated to achieve 10.5 hours of runtime with the UHD display and 15.5 hours with the FHD screen. There’s also a fingerprint reader, which is compatible with Windows Hello and can be used to securely authenticate to specific websites. You also get a choice of colors--Gunmetal or Silver.

Take A Look, It’s A Yoga Book

The Yoga Book is a completely new device that's available in both Android 6.0 and Windows 10 variants. It comes equipped with an Intel Atom x5-Z8550 quad-core processor, 4 GB of LPDDR3 memory, and 64 GB of storage. The 10.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display is compatible with an AnyPen device (active pen), as is the keyboard (which isn’t exactly just a keyboard).

The cover of the 2-in-1 device acts as both a keyboard and a capacitive touchpad. Lenovo calls it the Create Pad. The Halo keyboard appears only when you need it, and you can write on the device using an active pen (instead of using the touchscreen, if you need to see what you’re doing). The Yoga Book also features a 2 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera, in addition to dual-band 802.11ac WiFi and wireless carrier service up to 4G LTE (optional).

Battery life for the Yoga Book is estimated for up to 13 hours, with a standby time rated for over 70 days. The Android version is available in Gunmetal or Gold finishes; the Windows edition appears to come only in black.

There’s An Actual Tablet, Too

Lenovo also revealed a new tablet (just a regular, non-convertible, non-detachable tablet) called the Yoga Tab 3 Plus. It’s an Android tablet that features a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 10-point multi-touch IPS display, and it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor, a Qualcomm Adreno 510 GPU, 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage.

The Yoga Tab 3 Plus features dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0, in addition to a 5 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera. The battery can yield up to 18 hours of runtime, and the unique hinge allows users to stand it up on its side (like a book on a shelf) or even hang it from a hook. It comes in Puma Black or Gunmetal finishes.

Price And Availability

All of these new Lenovo devices will hit the market sometime this October, with the Miix 510 starting at $599 and the Yoga 910 going for the premium price point, starting at $1,299. The Android version of the Yoga Book starts at $499, and the Windows edition starts at $549. The Yoga Tab 3 Plus will ring up starting at $299.