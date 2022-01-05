Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is an Ultrawide Laptop With Two Screens

Lenovo is looking at the future of work, and it's pulling out some unexpected solutions. At CES 2022, its new ThinkBook laptops for small businesses are a little weird, but in interesting ways.



The standout notebook is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, with a 17.3-inch, 21:10 ultrawide primary touch display with a 3072 x 1330 resolution at 120 Hz (because your spreadsheets need faster refresh?). That aspect ratio makes room for a secondary, 8-inch touchscreen next to the keyboard, with a resolution of 800 x 1280. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will launch in May starting at $1,399.

You can write or draw on that secondary screen with a stylus that's housed in one of the laptop's hinges. Some people prefer full-size pens, though I typically prefer the convenience of a stylus that you can store in the laptop because I'm less likely to lose it, so I'm all for that decision.



One piece I'm curious to see in person is what Lenovo refers to as the "waterfall display," where the information or imagery on the main screen extends down onto the secondary display. There are dedicated functions to use the secondary display as a whiteboard for note taking or a drawing board for art, as well as providing quick access to specialized apps like a calculator, calendar and number pad.

Lenovo is utilizing Intel's 12th Gen Core H-series processors with Iris Xe Graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe storage.

With the wide screen, the ThinkBook Plus measures 16.14 x 9 x 0.7 inches (410 x 228.7 x 17.9 millimeters). That's an odd size, so Lenovo is also making a custom backpack to fit the laptop. It will start at $69.99 and should ship in April.

For those looking for a more conventional experience, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 may be more your speed. It combines Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core processors (Lenovo has not specified which) with up to 32GB LPDDR5 GAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage in a compact chassis that's just half an inch thick. It has a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 display. It starts at $1,099 in April.

