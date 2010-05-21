Trending

HP Recalls More Laptop Batteries

By Computers 

Check the list to see if you're affected.

If you have an HP or Compaq notebook, there may be a recall on your battery, as the computer company has expanded its range of recalls.

HP and the battery manufacturers believe that certain battery packs shipped in HP notebook PC products manufactured between August 2007and May 2008 may pose a potential safety hazard to customers. The batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Check to see if your model is listed below and then hit the validation site to confirm if you've got one of the bad ones.

  • Hiniberus 21 May 2010 17:13
    Never got an HP laptop and never intend to either.
  • jkcajkca 21 May 2010 17:17
    stupid HP!! Bought an HP Pavilion TX1000 and that laptop is as good as garbage!!!
  • neiroatopelcc 21 May 2010 17:26
    We've got something I would estimate at 300 hp laptops, and except for an excessive fail rate last year they're quite okay. Our new i5 model's particularily good. For the first time it seems hp has put a decent harddrive in them too, and they're very easily serviced (only business models mind you. the 'elitebook' and pavilion ones are not to be recommended to anyone.
  • nukemaster 21 May 2010 20:09
    The real question here is who made the cells for this. Lets hope its not Sony again. that have lots of battery issues.
  • goldeknob 21 May 2010 21:05
    Why so many hatters on HP? as far as I've seen gateway is much worse, over heating and poor battery life. My HP g60 has never had any problems.
  • kenwheeler77 21 May 2010 21:21
    HP Pavilion going on 2 years old and still working like new other than the dead battery. Laptops should have cooling vents along the sides more than the bottom due to their getting blocked all the time. Hence the word... laptop? :)
  • nukemaster 21 May 2010 23:04
    All the HP hate....

    I have had 1 HP battery go dead. and they send my a newer high capacity one for FREE. As for boards and hard drives. Not yet have I had one die(this goes back to the P2 days). Desktop or Laptop. Hell i still have a working 15gig drive from an old hp. It has out lived a 40gig purchased 2 years after it(and that thing just made it past the 3 year mark. This thing is going on at least 7-8 if not more. It is not used much anymore, but still works as an external drive.).
  • sandmanwn 21 May 2010 23:32
    At least they didn't wait until they started exploding on people. lol
  • pharge 22 May 2010 00:21
    hmm... wondering who was making these batteries for HP? Were they from SONY again?

    I remember the massive battery recall couple years ago which SONY was responsible. How about this one?

    Since they were "manufactured between August 2007and May 2008 ", I will not be surprised that they do belong to the same batch of problem.

    My only question is.... why took them so long to recall these batch of batteries?
  • mdillenbeck 22 May 2010 02:00
    jkcajkcastupid HP!! Bought an HP Pavilion TX1000 and that laptop is as good as garbage!!!Interesting, I bought a TX2120US just a couple of months before the TX2500 came out and it is one of the better tablet pcs I've owned. In fact, it works great even though I dropped it last week and broke the screen (though the digitizer is messed up). Waiting for them to release the i5/i7 version supposedly later this month.

    As to the battery failure - nothing has 100% success rate. Not even medical doctors are correct 100% of the time. Also, as already been stated, often there is a 3rd party manufacturing these parts that manufacturers assemble, so is this really HPs fault?
