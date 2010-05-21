HP Recalls More Laptop Batteries

If you have an HP or Compaq notebook, there may be a recall on your battery, as the computer company has expanded its range of recalls.
HP and the battery manufacturers believe that certain battery packs shipped in HP notebook PC products manufactured between August 2007and May 2008 may pose a potential safety hazard to customers. The batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.
Check to see if your model is listed below and then hit the validation site to confirm if you've got one of the bad ones.
I have had 1 HP battery go dead. and they send my a newer high capacity one for FREE. As for boards and hard drives. Not yet have I had one die(this goes back to the P2 days). Desktop or Laptop. Hell i still have a working 15gig drive from an old hp. It has out lived a 40gig purchased 2 years after it(and that thing just made it past the 3 year mark. This thing is going on at least 7-8 if not more. It is not used much anymore, but still works as an external drive.).
I remember the massive battery recall couple years ago which SONY was responsible. How about this one?
Since they were "manufactured between August 2007and May 2008 ", I will not be surprised that they do belong to the same batch of problem.
My only question is.... why took them so long to recall these batch of batteries?
As to the battery failure - nothing has 100% success rate. Not even medical doctors are correct 100% of the time. Also, as already been stated, often there is a 3rd party manufacturing these parts that manufacturers assemble, so is this really HPs fault?