HP Recalls More Laptop Batteries

If you have an HP or Compaq notebook, there may be a recall on your battery, as the computer company has expanded its range of recalls.

HP and the battery manufacturers believe that certain battery packs shipped in HP notebook PC products manufactured between August 2007and May 2008 may pose a potential safety hazard to customers. The batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Check to see if your model is listed below and then hit the validation site to confirm if you've got one of the bad ones.