AMD RDNA 3 Live Blog: Get Ready to Meet Radeon 7000

Nvidia may have fired the first salvo in the latest next-generation GPU battle with the RTX 4090. But the card's impressive performance aside, things haven't gone particularly smoothly, with melting power adapters and the "unlaunching" of the 12GB RTX 4080 . Now it's time for AMD's return volley, in the form of its RDNA 3 architecture and Radeon 7000 cards which will vie for a slot in your next PC, as well as placement on our Best Graphics Cards page .

PowerColor gave us a tease yesterday, with its Tweet of a glowing Red Devil logo , surrounded by what is likely an angular backplate. But at AMD's "together we advance_gaming" event in Las Vas Vegas, which will be live-streamed on YouTube , the company is set to announce its next generation of graphics cards, promising "new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and creators."



Our team is on the ground at the event, as well as following along back at the office with a mechanical keyboard and a comfy 4K display. Stay tuned as we find out what AMD has in store and how competitive its new cards will be as it faces stiff headwinds from rising production costs, Intel's own Arc lineup, and Nvidia's advancements, like DLSS3 and third-generation ray tracing hardware. Time will tell where Radeon 7000 lands on our GPU hierarchy . But after years of extremely high prices and hard-to-find hardware, it's exciting just to know we'll soon have new (and hopefully more affordable) gaming hardware to run our favorite games.



AMD's event is set to start at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET, so keep it locked here for the latest updates.