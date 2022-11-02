A Day Before AMD's RDNA 3 Drops, PowerColor Teases Red Devil RX 7000 Design

We are a day ahead of AMD’s unveiling of its next generation graphics processors based on the RDNA 3 architecture, but the company’s partners are eager to start their marketing campaigns for the new family of graphics boards --or at least PowerColor is. The company has already tweeted an image of what is very likely one of its upcoming Devil-badged cards, belonging to the Radeon RX 7000-series family, which is due to be unveiled tomorrow.

"The Devil will morph into many shapes," a Tweet by PowerColor reads. "Beware!"

Those who retweet the tweet might win a PowerColor Devil graphics card.

Now, formally, PowerColor does not state that its next-generation Devil graphics card belongs to the AMD Radeon RX 7000 family. Yet there are several factors that imply that the company is talking about RDNA 3, which is set to be formally unveiled tomorrow, on November 3.

First up, PowerColor has been a loyal partner of AMD for over a decade now. Secondly, the Devil logotype is red, which is AMD's Radeon color. Thirdly, AMD is indeed set to reveal its RDNA 3-based GPUs tomorrow. So it does not make much sense for PowerColor to talk about anything else today. Therefore, the add-in-board (AIB) maker is clearly talking about AMD's Radeon RX 7000 family, which is set to compete in the ranks of the best graphics cards for gaming.

In addition to timing, there are other things that are worth pointing out about PowerColor's tweets today. The element of the graphics card (which is presumably PowerColor's Devil logotype on the backplate of the board) differs from the one the company uses now. Whether or not this means a new design for the AIB is something that remains to be seen. Also, PowerColor says that the winner will get their prize by December 31, 2022. This may indicate that AMD is set to start sales of its Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards this calendar year. Given they have an event planned for early in November to talk about the cards, we would hope that to be the case.

Previously it was reported based on data from unofficial sources that AMD intends to start sales of its flagship and next-to-flagship graphics cards in the second half of December, which would corroborate with PowerColor's plans to ship its upcoming Devil boards in 2022.