AMD RDNA 3 Livestream Set For November 3, 1PM PDT

AMD will host a special livestream event on November 3 to announce its next generation graphics processors based on the RDNA 3 architecture. The event will take place at 1PM PDT, the company said via a press release.

The 'together we advance_gaming' event will premiere on AMD's YouTube channel at 1PM PDT on Thursday, November 3, and then will make the replay available.

"AMD executives will provide details on the new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture that will deliver new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and content creators," a statement by AMD reads.

AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series graphics processors based on the RDNA 3 architecture will be the company's first GPUs to be made using TSMC's N5 (5nm-class) fabrication technology and feature chiplet design. AMD demonstrated a working Navi 3x graphics processor (Navi 31, we presume) back in August, but did not reveal any details about it.

We fully expect AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 technology to join the ranks of our best graphics cards for gaming, but the big question is when exactly this is set to happen. We gather from unofficial sources that AMD plans to reveal two RDNA 3-powered graphics boards this year and start their sales in the second half of December. Right now there is no clear schedule as to when the company plans to roll out midrange RDNA 3 GPUs.

In fact, AMD's high-end Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards can already be in the wild. Earlier this week South Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA), which keeps track of all electronics that enters the country, registered a mysterious Radeon graphics card model D70401. All existing AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon Pro W6000-series graphics cards use reference PCB models that start with D41, D51, or D63. Therefore, a model that starts with D70 might belong to AMD's next generation of graphics boards.