Magnetic Levitation Switches Feel Like Typing on Air

Throughout the history of the mechanical keyboard, one thing has remained almost stable - the switch. Colors and materials come and go, but we’re essentially typing on 1970s technology, and it would be good to get something a bit more modern under our fingertips that isn’t endless Cherry clones. Enter the ‘Void’ switch from the mind of hacker Riskable, as spotted by Hackaday, which uses some decidedly 21st century technology.
It all works through magnets. As you press down on the switch you separate two magnets whose polarities are set to attract each other. A third magnet, set to repel, pushes the switch back up again once the keypress is finished. Keypress sensing relies on the Hall effect - a change in magnetic field intensity that’s picked up by a sensor which then emits its own voltage once the field reaches a pre-set strength. As it’s all done with magnets, there’s no contact between moving parts, and therefore less wear.
Tactility comes from varying the width of the plastic barrier between the attracting magnets - the thinner it is, the more they stick to each other, and the harder you need to press to separate them. That variable thickness, measured in fractions of a millimetre, exposes another truth about these new switches: you have to make them yourself, and they won’t fit many mechanical keyboards. The product of hacker Riskable’s fearsome imagination, they fit into Analog Keyboard Units he also created, and are 3D printed, meaning there’s lots of space for customization along the way.
YouTuber Chryrosran22 has a fascinating teardown video of the mag-lev switches, while Riskable’s own YouTube channel is worth a look for all sorts of keyboard-related madness.
I'm currently working on making the Riskeyboard 70 PCB and the AKU PCBs available for order and when that happens I'll also make the OpenSCAD .scad files and firmware available for download (all open source). In the mean time here's a rundown on some of my keyboard and switch features:
Hot swap top plate: https://gfycat.com/easygoingcreepyfinnishspitz
Keyboard top plates can be washed in the sink with soap and water: https://gfycat.com/unconsciousvigilantkinglet
Integrated infrared receiver that lets you turn any old remote into a wireless macro pad: https://gfycat.com/marriedtediousaquaticleech
Tech can be used to make keyboards in any size/shape: https://gfycat.com/scrawnyglisteningandeancat
Parametric/generative design (I'm fooling around with some of the parameters in this gif): https://gfycat.com/unlinedcaninebats
LED display and ultra bright RGB LEDs: https://gfycat.com/alienatedflatcanvasback
Mouse bungee accessory (has two high quality skate bearings inside it): https://gfycat.com/tepidminorasianlion
Analog rotary encoder: https://gfycat.com/unlinedfirstalabamamapturtle
Cookie dispenser (obviously the most important thing!): https://gfycat.com/fewcomplicatedhuia
Video about adding relays to my keyboard (that uses those 3D printed switches): 6hMOGKTudcgView: https://youtu.be/6hMOGKTudcg
HaD previously featured an article about my magnetically-stabilized stabilizer design which is also in use in my Riskeyboard 70: https://hackaday.com/2020/08/20/print-your-way-to-keyboard-stability/