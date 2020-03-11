Maker Creates LCD Coronavirus Counter on the Raspberry Pi

In the midst of the Coronavirus news, one maker (Julian Brügger) took matters into his own hands by tracking reported Coronavirus cases in real-time using a Raspberry Pi. The setup has an LCD display configured to report the latest Coronavirus numbers and related data.

The Raspberry Pi pulls data from the Coronavirus Tracker API hosted on Heroku app. The information is formatted to display on the LCD screen and updates once every minute. You don't need much hardware for the project, it's mainly constructed with an LCD display and Raspberry Pi using WiFi.

If you want to recreate this Coronavirus tracker, you're in luck. Julian included a Github repository with everything you need to get started—including fritzing diagrams to wire the display properly. Running install.sh will install all of the dependencies you need for the project.