Microsoft Seeks to Power Datacenters with Small Modular Reactors

By Anton Shilov
published

Microsoft has nuclear ambitions for datacenters.

Microsoft is searching for a key figure to spearhead its nuclear technology strategy, focusing on implementing small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors for its data centers, reports Datacenter Dynamics. This move follows the company's recent procurement of Clean Energy Credits from Ontario Power Generation involving. The global demand for sustainable power is surging, and Microsoft aims to be at the forefront of this energy transition.

To stay ahead in the energy game, Microsoft is actively recruiting a principal program manager specializing in nuclear technology. This individual will be tasked with devising and executing a strategy revolving around SMRs and microreactors. Their primary objective will be to ensure these reactors can efficiently power Microsoft's vast array of data centers.

This initiative is not Microsoft's first foray into the nuclear realm. Recently, it entered into an agreement with the Canadian firm Ontario Power Generation, acquiring Clean Energy Credits. While these credits currently encompass traditional nuclear energy, there's potential for including credits from future SMR projects that Ontario Power Generation has in the pipeline.

The chosen candidate for this pivotal role will join Microsoft's energy innovation team, collaborating closely with P. Todd Noe, the company's director of nuclear technologies engineering. Noe has publicly emphasized the transformative nature of this position, viewing it not merely as employment but as a mission to revolutionize the way energy is produced and consumed globally.

The urgency for such a role is underscored by the increasing challenges data centers face worldwide. With power availability becoming a significant hurdle, especially in densely populated regions like Northern Virginia, there is a pressing need for new power solutions. Traditional nuclear plants have had their share of setbacks, but SMRs, with their compactness and cost-efficiency, are emerging as a potential game-changer.

Several industry giants are already exploring the potential of SMRs. Rolls-Royce, Last Energy, NuScale, and Oklo are some of the notable names making strides in this domain. With the global shift towards renewable energy sources, data center operators are eyeing SMRs as a viable solution to their escalating power demands. Plans are already in motion, with initiatives like Green Energy Partners' proposal to construct multiple SMRs near Virginia's Surry Nuclear Power Plant.

  • hotaru.hino
    If they can do this and prove the viability, reliability, and safety of the technology, maybe we'll finally get people to accept nuclear fission is the way to go to meet our clean power demands until fusion is finally a thing.
    Reply
  • Evildead_666
    Yes, lets give Skynet the energy independance it needs ;)
    /s
    Reply
  • Giroro
    SMRs are very much not renewable energy as you can't just create more nuclear fuel....
    But if Microsoft or whoever can lawfully use one of these reactors, they might as well give it a shot. The waste should be pretty manageable and more energy diversity is more better, as long as it's not wasting tax money.
    Reply
  • punkncat
    How very Soviet of them.
    Reply
  • hotaru.hino
    Giroro said:
    SMRs are very much not renewable energy as you can't just create more nuclear fuel....
    Yes you can. At least in the sense that you can get more out of whatever fuel you put in than in a traditional reactor.
    Reply
  • DavidLejdar
    hotaru.hino said:
    Yes you can. At least in the sense that you can get more out of whatever fuel you put in than in a traditional reactor.
    Breeder reactors and SMRs are not one and the same thing though. So, supply, such as in the U.S. currently half from abroad, and waste management, those are still issues. And e.g. here in Europe, wind farms still end up producing electricity at a lower cost per kWh.
    Reply