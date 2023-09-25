Microsoft Seeks to Power Datacenters with Small Modular Reactors

Microsoft is searching for a key figure to spearhead its nuclear technology strategy, focusing on implementing small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors for its data centers, reports Datacenter Dynamics. This move follows the company's recent procurement of Clean Energy Credits from Ontario Power Generation involving. The global demand for sustainable power is surging, and Microsoft aims to be at the forefront of this energy transition.

To stay ahead in the energy game, Microsoft is actively recruiting a principal program manager specializing in nuclear technology. This individual will be tasked with devising and executing a strategy revolving around SMRs and microreactors. Their primary objective will be to ensure these reactors can efficiently power Microsoft's vast array of data centers.

This initiative is not Microsoft's first foray into the nuclear realm. Recently, it entered into an agreement with the Canadian firm Ontario Power Generation, acquiring Clean Energy Credits. While these credits currently encompass traditional nuclear energy, there's potential for including credits from future SMR projects that Ontario Power Generation has in the pipeline.

The chosen candidate for this pivotal role will join Microsoft's energy innovation team, collaborating closely with P. Todd Noe, the company's director of nuclear technologies engineering. Noe has publicly emphasized the transformative nature of this position, viewing it not merely as employment but as a mission to revolutionize the way energy is produced and consumed globally.

The urgency for such a role is underscored by the increasing challenges data centers face worldwide. With power availability becoming a significant hurdle, especially in densely populated regions like Northern Virginia, there is a pressing need for new power solutions. Traditional nuclear plants have had their share of setbacks, but SMRs, with their compactness and cost-efficiency, are emerging as a potential game-changer.

Several industry giants are already exploring the potential of SMRs. Rolls-Royce, Last Energy, NuScale, and Oklo are some of the notable names making strides in this domain. With the global shift towards renewable energy sources, data center operators are eyeing SMRs as a viable solution to their escalating power demands. Plans are already in motion, with initiatives like Green Energy Partners' proposal to construct multiple SMRs near Virginia's Surry Nuclear Power Plant.