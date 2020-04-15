Nvidia's Latest Game-Ready Driver Preps Your PC for Minecraft RTX

Just yesterday Nvidia and Microsoft revealed that the Minecraft RTX beta is going live tomorrow, and today Nvidia is here with its game-ready driver. Of all things, this is one of the key three ingredients you'll need to get Minecraft running in all of its ray tracing glory.

Jokes aside, Nvidia does make real changes to the drivers with the Game-Ready releases. They come with optimizations to run the new releases smoother and at higher frame rates than with previous releases and also fix a handful of stability issues you may otherwise experience.

Of course, even the game-ready drivers come with issues sometimes, but they typically get you most of the way there. And remember, Minecraft RTX will still be in beta form tomorrow; the point is for you to find the problems that Microsoft and Nvidia need to fix.

Naturally, you'll need an RTX graphics card to run the Minecraft RTX beta, and it should be noted that ray tracing will only be supported on the Windows 10 Bedrock edition of the game -- other platforms, including the Java version, aren't supported.

In addition to Minecraft, Nvidia is also adding Game-Ready support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered and SnowRunner.

Nvidia also announced the additions of the Acer XB273GP, Acer XB323U and Asus VG27B to the G-Sync Compatible displays list.

To download Nvidia's latest Game-Ready driver, head here and enter your system's details to proceed with the download.