Minisforum's TL50 Mini PC Packs in Tiger Lake, Xe Graphics, Thunderbolt 4

Minisforum has introduced its new ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) desktop PC that combines miniature dimensions with decent performance, rich connectivity, and upgradeability. The TL50 system packs Intel's 11th Generation Core 'Tiger Lake' processor with built-in Xe Graphics and features two 2.5GbE connectors, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and three display outputs.

The PC is based on Intel's quad-core Core i7-1135G7 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4-3200/3733 memory as well as a 512GB M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe interface. The CPU is cooled via a heatsink and a fan, so the 28W chip should be able to spend a fair amount of time in Turbo mode.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

While Intel's Tiger Lake platform enables PC makers to build very feature-rich computers on a very small footprint, there are only a few UCFF desktops featuring these processors that take full advantage of their capabilities. Minisforum's TL50— which measures 5.9×5.9×2.2 inches — is a prime example.

Normally, miniature desktops have constraints when it comes to graphics performance and storage capacity, but the Minisforum TL50 can be equipped with two 2.5-inch HDDs or SSDs as well as an external eGFX graphics solution using a Thunderbolt 4 port.

(Image credit: Minisforum)

TL50's connectivity department looks quite solid, including a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth module, two 2.5GbE ports, three display outputs (DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt 4), six USB Type-A connectors (four USB 3.0, two USB 2.0), audio input and output and one USB Type-C for the power supply.

The Minisforum TL50 is currently available for pre-order through Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake starting from $651, reports Liliputing. The company plans to make the systems available by the end of July, but by that time they will naturally get more expensive.