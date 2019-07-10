Modder Gets External PCIe Support Running on Raspberry Pi 4

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware



Raspberry Pi devices are kinda like Batman's utility belt. They hold seemingly limitless potential--what other garment allows a trust fund baby to carry shark repellent in style?--but they do in fact have some limitations. A research and technology consultant named Tomasz Mloduchowski has found a way around one of the Raspberry Pi 4's limitations by modifying it to support external PCIe devices.



We hailed the Raspberry Pi 4 as "the new gold standard for single-board computing" when it debuted on July 8. This latest generation of the product offers greatly improved performance, support for 4K video output, and other changes that make it more than just a novelty. Someone could reasonably use a Raspberry Pi 4 as a desktop computer without having to make too many sacrifices along the way.



The Raspberry Pi 4 technically relies on PCIe for its USB chips, but it doesn't offer a way to connect external devices using the standard. That's where Mloduchowski comes in. He published a blog post describing his efforts to remove one of those chips--there's one each for USB 3.0 and USB 2.0--so he could boot the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with an Adaptec SAS controller. The verdict? It's messy, but doable.



However, if your reason for wanting PCIe is faster storage, we recommend attaching an external drive to your Raspberry Pi 4. When we tested a Raspberry Pi 4 with an SSD, we got speeds that were 3 to 13x faster than a standard microSD card.





Processing 95% Raspberry Pi 4 B - PCI Express - Adaptec SAS Controller