Improved Siege Warfare In 'Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord'

The Mount & Blade series is immensely popular due to its sandbox approach to medieval conquest. The series places heavy emphasis on influence and political intrigue, but there’s nothing more satisfying than successfully laying siege to a rival kingdom’s keep with overwhelming force. TaleWorlds Entertainment has improved upon that satisfaction dramatically with new siege mechanics for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.



The new gameplay trailer released today shows players participating in a siege on a fort. The invaders employed a number of siege engines, such as catapults, ballistae, siege towers and even a battering ram. These destructive weapons dealt structural damage to the besieged fort, which left openings for intruders to prop up ladders. The fort wasn't exactly defenseless either; defenders installed crossbows on the battlements and dropped flammable jars down upon the invaders.

Around 500 soldiers, each acting individually, participated in the battle. There were piles of dead soldiers at every angle at the end of the trailer.

TaleWorlds put an immense amount of thought into how sieges should be handled; historically, breaking into a castle was no easy feat, even for an army of hundreds. TaleWorlds strives to depict such gruesome battles while remaining fun and engaging in Bannerlord.

Alexander Quejado is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Alexander Quejado on Twitter.



Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.