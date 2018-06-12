MyDigitalSSD Outs 2TB, E12-Bearing BPX Pro



MyDigtialSSD makes products for the working person. The New York-based company is as far away from Silicon Valley's lavishness as you can get. You won't find a parking lot full of exotic cars at the company's office, if you can even find the office at all, because MyDigitalSSD streamlines every aspect of the company to improve efficiency and keep prices low for shoppers.



We've tested branded SSDs from MyDigitalSSD for years, but it was the MyDigitalSSD BPX that put the company on the mainstream map. With the BPX, MyDigitalSSD entered the high-performance market to compete with Adata, Corsair, Patriot, and others. The BPX was the lowest priced Phison PS5007-E7 SSD and it held a massive price gap to products like the Corsair MP500 and Patriot Hellfire M.2. At one point, the BPX 480GB sold for nearly $100 less than similar products. That's why for most of 2017 the MyDigtialSSD BPX was the best value in NVMe storage for many of our readers.





Fast forward to 2018 and MyDigitalSSD is ready to take on the California-based companies again in the Phison E12 era."Testing the limits of PCIe 3.1 data transfer, MyDigitalSSD Bullet Proof eXpress (BPX) Pro NVMe SSDs offer Read and Write speeds in excess of 3GB/sec with blistering 4K random speeds. MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro series 2280 M.2 feature the new Phison E12 controller, Toshiba BiCS3 TLC NAND flash, and a NVMe 1.3 interface for improved performance with cooler idle temperatures of 25°C, compared to 45°C from the original BPX. Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities, BPX Pro 2280 M.2 NVMe will begin shipping this summer with a 5-year limited warranty." - Matt Dawson, CEO MyDigitalSSDDawson wasn't ready to talk pricing, but he did say the BPX Pro will be very competitive. He went on to say the BPX Pro will not only outperform many mainstream NVMe SSDs that cost more, like the Samsung 970 EVO, but will close the gap to ultra-performance models like the Samsung 970 Pro. MyDigitalSSD also sees an opening in the 2TB class after Samsung failed to bring the 970 Pro to market with a 2TB option.We're excited to see what the company can do this summer with Toshiba's BiCS FLASH. Pricing scales and the numbers are in MyDigitalSSD's favor, and a BPX Pro 2TB could make this capacity a real option for value-driven shoppers.