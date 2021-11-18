Nreal Light AR Smart Glasses Make U.S. Debut at $599

We first got our hands on the Nreal Light augmented reality (AR) glasses in early January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. So it’s been nearly two years and the Chinese firm is now ready to bring the AR glasses to the United States.

Nreal says that around 20 games that support its AR headset are available to download from the Google Play store for the device for those willing to give it a try. However, if gaming is not your forte, then partaking in a movie via the virtual 220-inch display (at a six-foot distance) is sure to get your attention.

Nreal Light Specs CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Optics Combined Lightguide Resolution 1080p per eye Brightness Up to 1,000 nits Operating System Android OS Field of View 52 degrees Degrees of Freedom (DoF) 6DoF Connectivity USB-C Weight 3.1 ounces (88g)

The Nreal Light will be available to purchase exclusively at Verizon retail stores starting on November 30th. This is probably the best purchase option for those new to AR devices, as you can trial the Nreal Light in-store to see if this is an experience that suits your gaming or productivity workflows.

We should mention that availability is limited to just 20 Verizon retail stores across the U.S., with New York City accounting for seven of those locations. However, the AR glasses will also be available from Verizon’s online store starting on December 2nd.

(Image credit: Nreal)

"Nreal Light's availability in the U.S. has been highlighy anticipated," said Nreal CEO and founder Chi Xu. "We couldn't be more excited to be announcing the sales of Nreal Light at Verizon retail stores as this marks a momentous milestone not only for Nreal, but also the AR industry as a whole."

The Nreal Light is priced at $599 and is supported by the following Android smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

OnePlus 8 5G UW

Nreal says that its AR glasses will also work with iPhones, although the company didn’t provide further guidance on that support.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Nreal Light AR glasses, which is coming shortly.