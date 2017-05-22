New Nvidia GeForce Driver Preps You For 'Star Trek: Bridge Crew,' 'Tekken 7'

Another “Game Ready” driver for Nvidia GeForce GPU users is out today. The GeForce Game Ready 382.33 driver was created for the “optimal gaming experience” for two specific games: Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Tekken 7, which come out next week on May 30 and June 2, respectively.

In addition to optimization support for both games, the driver also adds a new 3D vision profile for Tekken 7. It also fixes a few issues that sprang from previous drivers. This includes stuttering issues in the new Prey game with the GTX 1080 Ti and a blue-screen crash that pointed to the driver as the cause when the system rebooted from sleep mode. You can check out the rest of the fixed problems below.

[TITAN X][3D Vision][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: The Windows Store does not open when 3D Vision is enabled. [1906805] [GeForce GTX 1080Ti][Prey 2]: Stuttering occurs during gameplay. [1902201] [GeForce GTX 1070][Windows 10 Creator’s Update]: In multi-display mode, extended monitors cannot be be put into sleep mode. [1916554] [GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559] [GeForce GTX 970][SLI]: SLI cannot be enable unless Norton 360 is disabled or Windows is booted in Safe Mode. [1919094]

As usual, the new driver also has some of its own issues, as well. For example, the V-Sync option on some DirectX 11 games won’t work if you select the Fast Sync option via Nvidia’s Control Panel, which will result in tearing. SteamVR might also crash when the new driver is installed, but Nvidia said that you can uninstall its GeForce Experience software and reinstall the driver to fix the problem.



There are also some game-specific issues such as when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and For Honor don’t recognize the custom refresh rates that you set through the Nvidia Control Panel (the issue occurs if you’re using the GTX 1070). There might also be some memory errors for GTX 1080 Ti users if you’re playing Mass Effect: Andromeda.

For the full list of issues, you can take a look at the list below, which is broken down by OS versions. You can read the full release notes on Nvidia’s website, and you can download the driver via the company’s download page.

Windows 10 Issues [DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603] [SteamVR titles]: SteamVR may crash when launched. [1917936] To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the NVIDIA driver. [Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818] [GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598] [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162] [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520] [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meier's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322] [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed fullscreen. [200252894] [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313] [SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307] NVIDIA Control Panel custom color settings are reset to the default after switching a game between windowed and full-screen mode. [1917071] NVIDIA Control Panel custom color profiles and ICC profiles are lost when using the Microsoft Game Bar. [1904238][GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation. [Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603] Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276] Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931] Windows 7 Issues[GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]