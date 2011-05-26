Trending

Nvidia 3D Vision Now Compatible With YouTube

Streaming 3D right over your browser.

Nvidia today announced that YouTube is for the first time giving users the ability to view thousands of 3D videos in rich, high-quality stereoscopic 3D on their Nvidia 3D Vision PCs and notebooks when using the latest version of the Mozilla Firefox Web browser.

“We’re excited to introduce HTML5 and WebM support to the thousands of 3D videos available on YouTube,” said Jonathan Huang 3D Product Manager at YouTube. “By embracing these open standards, Nvidia 3D Vision users now have a great way of experiencing YouTube’s library of 3D content.”

To view YouTube stereoscopic 3D videos, an Nvidia 3D Vision-equipped PC or notebook and the latest Nvidia GeForce drivers (version 275 or above), are required, as well as Firefox version 4 or above, which includes support for HTML5 video streaming. Users will also need to select the HTML5 viewing option when viewing a YouTube 3D video.

For those without a Nvidia 3D Vision setup or who aren't running Firefox 4, the independent Studio3D.tv video sharing site is dedicated to 3D videos. It runs on multiple browsers and has no ads or content filtering.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • proxy711 27 May 2011 01:00
    Wow just one more reason why everyone should drop what they are doing and go buy 3D monitors and glasses. EPIC.

    /sarcasm
  • dioxholster 27 May 2011 01:04
    yeah!!! now i can watch porn in 3d!
  • hellwig 27 May 2011 01:06
    So I need a specific graphics card, with a specific monitor, and specific glasses, and I need to use a specific browser JUST to watch 3D on my computer? And I would want to do this, why?

    Christ, will the 3D fad just die already? Obviously there is no recession, not if people can actually afford to buy all this crap.
  • sunflier 27 May 2011 01:19
    Proxy711Wow just one more reason why everyone should drop what they are doing and go buy 3D monitors, 3D glasses and a Nvidia 3D vision graphics card.
    There. Fixed it.
  • reprotected 27 May 2011 01:24
    In other news, Tom's Hardware has finally fixed the thumbs up and down system!
  • zak_mckraken 27 May 2011 02:01
    If 3D hasn't die already, maybe it's more than a fad this time around? I'm just wondering, I don't really care for 3D.

    My question might be dumb, but is 3D on PC usable with any monitor? Or do you need a 120hz panel like you do with a TV?
  • 27 May 2011 02:15
    I'd be quite surprised if 3D went away. After trying 3D in games, I want them to develop the technology more, not less. I haven't viewed a 3D movie yet, but if gaming is any indication, there are some very cool things on the horizon.
  • julius 85 27 May 2011 02:16
    zak_mckrakenIf 3D hasn't die already, maybe it's more than a fad this time around? I'm just wondering, I don't really care for 3D.My question might be dumb, but is 3D on PC usable with any monitor? Or do you need a 120hz panel like you do with a TV?You need a 3D ready monitor, preferably 120Hz
  • ElMoIsEviL 27 May 2011 02:17
    It makes me want to vomit... I mean 3D literally makes me want to vomit.
  • Trialsking 27 May 2011 02:29
    ElMoIsEviLIt makes me want to vomit... I mean 3D literally makes me want to vomit.Die 3D Die. Why do people support this crap...
