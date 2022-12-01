Nvidia Boasts DLSS 3 Is now Available in 14 Games

Nvidia has released (opens in new tab) a new game ready driver and boasts that DLSS 3, introduced in October, is already available in 14 games, with more coming later this month. It also highlights a milestone: claiming that over 250 games and apps can now be enhanced with DLSS technology.

The momentum of DLSS 3 adoption is evidenced by the latest edition of the AI-enhanced scaling tech being available in 14 games in a little over a month, reckons Nvidia. Additionally, there are five new DLSS 3 titles which will become available in December, as follows:

Need for Speed Unbound (out now with DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (out now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (launches Dec. 8th with DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on Dec. 8th)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on Dec. 14th)

Nvidia's latest driver, version 527.37 WHQL, is also the game ready driver for Need For Speed Unbound and Marvel's Midnight Suns. The former will have a DLSS 3 upgrade made available straight away, while the latter will launch tomorrow with DLSS 2 and advanced ray tracing effects. Other new games supporting DLSS 2, coming this month include Firefighting Simulator, Choo-Choo Charles and Blacktail.

While Nvidia crows about the capabilities of DLSS 3, which is currently an Ada Lovelace-exclusive technology there are some weaknesses. The key thing to be wary of with DLSS 3 is that it introduces a latency deficit and overhead due to its frame generation technology. It thus spends the latency gains from the use of Nvidia Reflex to get back to square one latency-wise. Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review, in particular the DLSSS 3 section, to learn more. We also recently looked at PC gaming in Spider-Man: Miles Morales using a wide range of scaling technologies including; DLSS 2, DLSS3, FSR 2.1 and XeSS.

Nevertheless, a good thing about DLSS 3 games is that they will fall back to DLSS 2 compatibility if you are running a previous-gen GeForce RTX graphics card.

In addition to all the above DLSS stuff, the latest driver adds the convenience of one-click optimal settings to the following games via the GeForce Experience:

Against the Storm

Coral Island

Evil West

Gotham Knights

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Chant

Tower of Fantasy

UNDECEMBER

Victoria 3

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

You can grab the new 800MB+ Nvidia's game ready driver, version 527.37 WHQL, at the provided link (or via the GeForce Experience). The release notes mention a few bug fixes and open issues.