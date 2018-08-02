Trending

Nvidia's New GeForce Driver Takes on 'World of Warcraft,' 'Monster Hunter'

Nvidia released a new GeForce driver this week optimized for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and Monster Hunter: World.

The new driver, version 398.82, adds day-one support for Battle for Azeroth and Monster Hunter: World weeks before they are set to arrive (Battle for Azeroth launches August 14; Monster Hunter: World debuts on August 9). It also provides an updated SLI profile for World of Warcraft, which should come in handy for those looking to get the highest frame rates possible with their multi-GPU gaming rigs. Nvidia stated that you can expect to achieve a smooth 60 frames per second with high settings at 1,920 x 1,080, 2,560 x 1,440 and 3,840 x 2,160 with a GeForce GTX 1060, 1070 and 1080, respectively.

The driver also features 3D Vision and Compatibility Mode profiles for Monster Hunter: World. Other additions to the Nvidia driver include an updated SLI profile for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and fixes to various lingering bugs.

You can download and view the full release notes of the new Nvidia GeForce driver version 398.82 at the company’s website.

  • origosis 02 August 2018 17:54
    I believe, but am not sure. That the performance changes will affect Wow right away thanks to all the under the hood changes for BfA were released a few weeks ago.
    Reply
  • MisterZ 07 August 2018 06:18
    Pretty sure my old Geforce 4 Ti4200 could take on a WoW expansion 10 years from now.
    Reply