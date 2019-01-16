Nvidia CEO Says GTX 10-Series Inventory Almost Depleted

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently told VentureBeat in a Q&A session that the Santa Clara chipmaker is clearing out the last of its GeForce GTX 10-series inventory. The high-end models, such as the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1080, GTX 1070 Ti, and GTX 1070 are already sold out with the GTX 1060 meeting the same fate in a few more weeks.

(Image credit: Nvidia)



When the Cryptocurrency mining boom came crashing down last year, Nvidia found itself stuck with a surplus of GeForce GTX 10-series products. Due to the lack of competition from AMD, and many consumers not convinced with the recently launched Turing offerings, the previous-gen Pascal graphics card continued to sell very well. So, it wasn't all bad news for Nvidia although the chipmaker would probably prefer its customers to purchase a GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card instead.

Currently, the GeForce RTX 20-series is a hard sell mostly due to its inflated price. Take the GeForce RTX 2060 for example. The performance is there as the graphics card performs faster than a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. However, with a $350 price tag, the GeForce RTX 2060 doesn't feel like a mid-range product anymore. There are rumors that Nvidia could possibly launch the GeForce GTX 11-series which still use the Turing silicon but without the RT cores for ray tracing. If priced adequately, the GTX 11-series can be a viable option to the RTX 20-series.

Now that Pascal is one foot into retirement, consumers are left with very limited options. If you can live without ray tracing, you can still probably find a Pascal graphics card somewhere. It's either that or biting the bullet and picking up Turing. The other alternative is to wait for AMD's Navi graphics card and see what they offer. Although with the latest announcement of the AMD Radeon VII, it seems that Navi isn't quite ready yet.