AMD Navi GPUs: Rumors, Release Date, All We Know
Enthusiasts and PC gamers have been eager for AMD to make a comeback in the graphics card market, at least since the Vega launch in mid-2017 made it clear that Nvidia was to go unchallenged at the top of the GPU hierarchy stack. Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 20-series and previous GTX 10-series graphics cards continue to dominate the gaming market. AMD's next generation of GPUs could be the kick the market needs to drive performance forward and prices down. At the very least, they should be an improvement over the company's retread Polaris-based parts, like the Radeon RX 590.
AMD's forthcoming Radeon gaming graphics cards will be based on the new Navi GPU architecture. Multiple leaks suggest that Navi will be produced with TSMC's 7nm process node. In November, AMD announced the world's first 7nm-based graphics cards in the form of the Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50 accelerators for the data center. And in February, it released the world’s first 7nm gaming GPU, the Radeon VII. So it's not unrealistic to assume that Navi will come out of TSMC's 7nm oven as well.
The AdoredTV Leak
Jim Parker from AdoredTV released a controversial video in December where the Scottish YouTuber revealed what he said are specifications for three purported upcoming Navi graphics cards. Parker’s leaks have been accurate in the past, but as with any leaked information, you should take unverified information for what it is. This is far from confirmed info.
According to AdoredTV, AMD will reportedly use a new nomenclature for its future graphics cards. It’s claimed the first batch of Navi products will launch with the Radeon RX 3000 moniker, as opposed to the RX 600-series naming scheme.
From a marketing perspective, this would make a lot of sense. By claiming the 3000-series branding, AMD would effectively lock Nvidia out from using it for the successors of the GeForce RTX 20-series of gaming graphics cards, while also matching up with AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 CPUs. And given how much success AMD has had lately with its Ryzen CPUs, it makes sense from a branding perspective to hitch its new graphics cards to its CPU wagon.
AMD Radeon RX 3000: A New Era Of Radeon Graphics Cards
According to the leak, the Radeon RX 3080, RX 3070 and RX 3060 will be the first graphics cards to compete with Nvidia's current GeForce RTX 20-series, and they'll come at pretty aggressive price points, too. The Radeon RX 3080 is said to be the rival to the existing GeForce RTX 2070, while the Radeon RX 3070 and RX 3060 would tackle the future RTX 2060 and GTX 2050 models, respectively.
|Radeon RX 3080
|Radeon RX 3070
|Radeon RX 3060
|Architecture (GPU)
|Navi 10
|Navi 12
|Navi 12
|Memory Capacity
|8GB GDDR6
|8GB GDDR6
|4GB GDDR6
|TDP
|150W
|120W
|75W (no 6-pin)
|Pricing
|$249.99
|$199.99
|$129.99
|Competition
|RTX 2070 / GTX 1080
|RTX 2060 / GTX 1070
|GTX 2050 / GTX 1060
The Radeon RX 3080 will supposedly employ AMD's Navi 10 silicon produced with TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process and come equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a modest 150W TDP (thermal design power) rating. Performance-wise, the Radeon RX 3080 is believed to be 15 percent faster than AMD's current Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. The Radeon RX 3080 is expected to carry a $249.99 (~£197.55) price tag.
Although the Radeon RX 3070 will reportedly come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, this model will purportedly use Navi 12 silicon instead. The graphics card's performance is reportedly similar to that of the RX Vega 56 model, but with a 120W TDP. The estimated price for the Radeon RX 3070 is said to be $199.99 (~£158.08).
Much like its older sibling, the Radeon RX 3070, the Radeon RX 3060 will allegedly make use of AMD's Navi 12 die. However, the Radeon RX 3060 is the only model of the trio that’s expected to come with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. It said to have a 75W TDP and not depend on a supplemental 6-pin PCIe power connector, drawing all the power it needs from the x16 slot. In terms of performance, the Radeon RX 3060 should perform similarly to the Radeon RX 580. The Radeon RX 3060 should cost around $129.99 (~£102.73).
Rumor also has it that AMD Navi will unite with the Zen processor architecture in the SoC, allegedly called Gonzalo, to be used in the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
And this month, a patent filing from 2017 came to light showing AMD’s interest in variable rate shading (VRS) technology, which is already found in rival Nvidia’s Turing architecture. Naturally, the revelation prompted speculation that Navi GPUs will therefore offer VRS.
AMD Navi Release Date?
AMD product roadmap shared in 2016. Credit: AMD
AMD CEO Lisa Su during her CES keynote famously stated “you will hear more about Navi in 2019.” Several leaked roadmaps point to a Navi launch in the first quarter of 2019. AMD launched its 7nm Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50 data center graphics cards at Computex 2018, so it’d make sense for AMD to launch Navi at a major event.
AMD product roadmap shared in 2017 Credit: AMD
However, in January rumors started surfacing that AMD will announce Navi in June during the E3 conference, with a hard launch following in July. An E3 announcement isn’t far-fetched, especially if Navi will indeed appear in the next Xbox and PlayStation, which could very well be announced during the video game-focused conference. According to Red Gaming Tech, July will see the launch of a lower-end Navi, with higher-end models “supposedly arriving in 2020.” However, some (including Red Gaming Tech) suggest that the 2020 launch will actually be Arcturus, Navi’s successor.
The RX 3080 and RX 3070 are a good value however I don't expect we are going to see many upgrading to these cards since its same performance as the prior gen of Nvidia.
If the RX 3060 is true it should be in high demand for system builders like Dell as that will surely be the highest performing card using only PCIE slot power.
There hasn't been a serious upward performance and downward pricing leapfrogging game between AMD and Nvidia in several years. I'd very much like to see a catch-up step happen.
Since AMD needs to get its architecture out there if it wants developers to optimize for it, it would make sense for its first significant push to re-capture market share in years to be more aggressive than the bare minimum required to generate sales, similarly to how AMD's pricing on Ryzen is aggressive compared to Intel's and might ratched up a few notches if Zen 2 rumors turn out mostly accurate.
If they can hit GTX 1070 performance at $250 and 150w it will be a winning combo. The RTX 2060 will be 1070 level but Nvidia pricing is going to be high.
And what defines mid-range? The most common gaming resolutions that mainstream games get played at. Right now, 1080p TVs are well on their way to extinction as 4k becomes the norm at increasingly low price points, so much so that both Sony and Microsoft were compelled to refresh their consoles for 4k.
GTX1080-level performance may have been a luxury a few years ago but now that you can get 4k monitors and TVs for under $300 and a whole 4k-capable console for under $500, it is time to match that with more affordable GPUs capable of handling 4k-medium reasonably well in current mainstream titles.
Oh, never mind. And it won't have other die wasting, gimp working nonsense either.
1080p Tv's are heading towards extinction. Unfortunately, 1080p monitors are not. 50+ inch TV's are pretty common with the general public. The average person does not have the eye sight to use a 27" 4k monitor without scaling, and few people have a desk for a bigger monitor than that. 4k monitors aren't going to be mainstream any time soon like TV's are. Until 4k monitors are bundled with mainstream big OEM PC's, and Windows improves scaling, or the human race suddenly gets better eye sight, 4k is not going to be mainstream for PC's.
What will the next Xbox and Playstaion be capable of?4K 60FPS. Who makes those SOCs?
I really dont believe AMD is TSMC's number one customer. You need to cite a source. As far as I have last seen Apple is still the volume leader(even with some cutbacks on orders) for 7nm and nobody is close. You may eventually be right by the end of 2019 once we have high volume AMD CPU and GPU's in mass production at TSMC. Its true Apple and Nvidia both priced themselves out of the market a bit but make no mistake AMD is a tiny little spec compared to either company. I'm all for AMD so don't take this the wrong way there is just no way they are TSMC's largest customer.
Which doesn't change the fact that an increasing number of people are getting accustomed to gaming on their 4K TV on their XBO-X and PS4Pro. If you grow used to something on one platform, you'll expect the same thing out of other platforms.
Also, you don/t need 20/20 vision to notice sharper graphics and reduced aliasing on higher resolution displays, which is why we have FHD and even higher resolutions on 5-6" phones despite having ~1/10th the surface area of a 28" monitor or 1/30th the area of what passes for a modest size TV these days.
I tried Portal 2 on a 50" UHD TV just for lolz, was quite surprised by how many extra details popped out. Wouldn't care about it during real game play where I don't stand still long enough to notice but neat while playing nostalgia tourist.
Completely missing the point. I'm not saying people can't notice the difference, I'm saying they can't read text in windows on a 27" 4k monitor which is rather important when using their computer. Windows scaling does not work nearly as well as Android's does. The mainstream public is not putting a 30+" screen on their desk. 1440p has a better chance of becoming mainstream usable in the next 5 years since it is usable without scaling on a 27" monitor or possibly smaller. 4k as it is now, is not a mainstream usable resolution.
Pascal seems to be the slowest depreciating series. It's also sad news that we haven't had meaningful GPU performance increases in 3 years now. That never happened before - even when Nvidia released their rebrands, AMD would come up with better cards and Nvidia would quickly follow with a new architecture outperforming last-gen's best with a new mid-ranger.
As a 4K gamer, I want those times back. On one hand you're not getting max details and rock solid 60fps at 4K in some modern AAA titles. On another, upgrading from something like the GTX1080 doesn't make sense, since you'd be gaining maybe 25% more FPS for $700, which just isn't meaningful enough considering the expense. Most annoyingly, there's nothing promising on the horizon except of the Intel GPUs in 2020 and probably a new Nvidia arch to compete then. I kind of knew Navi will be just a 1080P/1440P card, but I was still hoping.