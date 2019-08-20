Nvidia Releases New Gamescom Game Ready Driver

Photo Source: Nvidia



Nvidia didn't just bring a bunch of games that will support ray tracing to Gamescom 2019. The company also released the new Gamescom Game Ready Driver with "big software optimizations" for several popular titles, new beta features, and support for three new G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors.



Those optimizations were said to offer performance improvements in Apex Legends, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade and World War Z that could lead to frame rate increases up to 23%. The actual improvement will vary between titles, of course, and will depend on other factors as well. Nvidia broke down the frame rate increases seen on the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2080 Ti in the images below.





nvidia gamescom apex legends

nvidia gamescom battlefield v

nvidia gamescom forza

nvidia gamescom strange brigade

