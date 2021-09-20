Nvidia Releases Windows 11 Game Ready Driver, 28 Games Get DLSS

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready 472.12 WHQL driver that supports both Windows 10 and Windows 11 ahead of the new operating system's impending October 5 launch.



The new drivers offer support for upcoming titles, including Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, Diablo II: Resurrected New World and World War Z: Aftermath, as well as the already-released Deathloop. It also features one-click settings for several games, including, Deathloop, NBA 2K 22, Twelve Minutes, Bravely Default II, and Vampire: The Masquerade- Bloodhunt.



Nvidia's new driver is also adding support for Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA), which gamers can first see today on the test server for Elders Scrolls Online.



Additionally, the company has 28 new games, largely indies, shipping with DLSS, which it says are due to a DLSS plugin in the Unreal Engine that makes it simple to integrate. For example, Alan Wake Remastered, which will launch on October 5 (the same day as Windows 11), will run at 60 fps at max settings with 4K resolution on any GeForce RTX card, as long as DLSS is enabled, the company claims.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia claims the RTX 2060 will jump from 34 frames per second to 68.3 fps with RTX on, while the RTX 3060 will climb from 43.1 fps to 76.5 fps. The RTX 3060 Ti also needed DLSS to move from 53.5 fps to 97.1 fps, while all of the other cards ran above 60 fps already, but still saw significant jumps in the company's own testing.



The recently released Severed Steel supports DLSS and RTX, and Industria, which launches September 30, will also have DLSS and ray tracing.