Nvidia Takes a Shot at AMD's 'Sub-Par Beta Drivers' for GPUs

Nvidia released a new video today alongside its latest 512.59 drivers, detailing how the company goes about creating its Game Ready Drivers for GeForce graphics cards. Nvidia explains the entire process of driver creation from beginning to end, noting how each driver is extensively tested to ensure a stable and high-quality product. While doing so, Nvidia wastes no time in taking a few jabs at AMD for creating "sub-par" beta drivers and prides itself on not indulging in the practice.



Nvidia starts with the functionality of a GPU driver. GPU drivers are the lifeblood of the graphics engine, allowing it to communicate directly to the OS, graphics APIs, and games themselves. Without it, the GPU would not be able to function at all.



But the process goes deeper than that, Nvidia explains, as there are two different modes drivers need to access within Windows: User mode and Kernel mode. User mode communicates directly with the game and OS, while kernel mode communicates to the GPU directly and has full access to system resources.



GPU drivers are created with this in mind, with optimizations for both modes. Nvidia explains that driver development is critical to have a smooth gaming experience. Driver optimization is crucial to ensuring system latency is low and that frame rates don't fluctuate wildly, which also helps ensure games don't crash.

Nvidia's Game Ready Driver strategy started around 2014 as a faster and more optimized way to creating and releasing high-quality drivers for gamers. Before Nvidia created Game Ready drivers, Nvidia couldn't produce day-0 drivers due to its limited interaction with game development teams.



With Nvidia's Game Ready Driver strategy, Nvidia developers are in constant communication with game devs throughout the entire development process. Specifically, completed development builds of future games are run through the Nvidia driver team once the development build passes the game company's own QA team.



Once that phase is completed, Nvidia's own driver and QA teams take over the development build and optimize their drivers for the game itself, improving performance and stability. Once accomplished, that driver build gets handed over to the game development team for future use and the cycle begins all over again.



This means Nvidia begins optimizing its own graphics drivers for future titles way before a game even launches. When launch day finally arrives, driver stability and optimization have hopefully already reached maturity.



But driver development doesn't stop there. Even after a game launches, Nvidia continues to interact with game developers to further optimize the game if necessary. This is particularly important if the game developers are working on future updates and future DLC content that alters the game's programming.

Stability Testing and a Quick Jab at AMD

Nvidia's testing methodology for its Game Ready drivers sounds incredibly extensive. It involves over 4,500 system configurations with hardware dating back as far as 2012 (i.e. Intel Sandy Bridge days). In a single day, Nvidia says its Game Ready drivers are involved in over 1,000 different tests across a wide variety of upcoming and already launched titles. For context, Nvidia did over 1.8 million hours of testing in 2021 alone.



Finally, once the Game Ready driver is polished by Nvidia, it gets sent over to Microsoft for Windows Hardware Quality Labs (WHQL) testing purposes. This test includes over 1300 tests, covering as much of the driver's functionality as possible. Testing is done with Microsoft's own Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK). Once completed, the driver gets a WHQL certification, verifying that the driver is ready and fully operational.



Nvidia really prides itself on its in-depth testing procedures, noting that it does not release "sub-par" beta drivers with minimal testing. It's a quick jab at AMD for creating beta drivers, which the company has been doing for years now.



In reality, Nvidia's bantering doesn't really hold up. Nvidia has created beta drivers in the past, and occasionally has to release "hotfix" drivers to address specific issues. AMD has certified Radeon Adrenalin graphics drivers ready for use as well, just like Nvidia, though it doesn't submit every driver release to the WHQL process. Practically speaking, that probably doesn't matter much, as WHQL testing focuses on core Windows functionality rather than on gaming performance and thus doesn't change much over time. AMD typically releases beta drivers for those playing a major new game, who may want to try additional features or bug fixes ahead of schedule.

Game Ready Driver 512.59

Not coincidentally, Nvidia also released a new Game Ready driver alongside its driver creation video and article. The new driver is version 512.59 and includes support for new games, G-Sync compatible displays, and bug fixes as usual.



As far as the games go, this is a Game Ready driver for Dune: Spice Wars, a just-released real-time strategy game based on the Dune novels by Frank Herbert. The driver updates also target Chernobylite's ray tracing Upgrade, JX3 Online's DLSS update, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's early access launch.



Three additional G-Sync Compatible monitors have been added as well: the Asus ROG XG259CM 25-inch IPS 1080p 240Hz monitor, Galaxy VI-01 27-inch IPS 1440p 165Hz display, and the Samsung G95NA 49-inch VA 240Hz doublewide 5120x1440 gaming panel.



The 512.59 drivers also have several bug fixes: