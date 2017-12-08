Owlchemy Labs Announces 'Vacation Simulator'

“After you job, you vacation.” That’s exactly what you’ll be doing in Vacation Simulator, Owlchemy Labs’ latest VR title, coming to PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive. Owlchemy Labs was on hand during The Game Awards 2017’s pre-show alongside the first official trailer for the title.

The colorful, jovial attitude of the follow-up to Job Simulator retains much of the same silliness and collection of tasks for players to perform as they did in the first game, but it looks like it’s going to be taking place outside at the beach instead of a stuffy old office this time around.

The computer bosses from Job Simulator are along for the ride, and it looks like you’re still going to be expected to follow their directives despite the fact that you’re trying to get your tan on.

Job Simulator was a hilarious launch title for both PlayStation VR and HTC Vive, and it ended up becoming one of the “must-have” apps for early VR adopters. It also opened to critical acclaim, and for good reason: It’s a lot of fun to throw coffee cups at your boss, since you can’t in real life. [Editor’s note: Correct on both counts.]

Owlchemy Labs, recently acquired by Google, is looking to bring Vacation Simulator to a VR-compatible device near you in 2018, although there isn’t a concrete date for the title just yet.

