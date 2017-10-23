Trending

PC Reqs, Graphics Features Revealed For 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

Before you take out scores of Nazis later this week in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, make sure that your PC can handle the action. Machine Games released the hardware specs for the upcoming game as well as details on numerous visual features specific to the PC version.

At launch, you’ll need 55GB of free space for the game. These days, 4GB of memory is not enough, and Wolfenstein II is no exception with its minimum 8GB RAM requirement. The studio published requirements for Intel and AMD CPUs as well as Nvidia and AMD GPUs. However, those who still use Windows 8.1 won’t be able to use their AMD card, as the company no longer supports that particular OS version.

Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz)AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)Intel Core i7-4770 (Haswell, 3.4 GHz)AMD FX-9370 (Vishera, 4.4 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 770AMD Radeon R9 290Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060AMD Radeon RX 470
RAM8GB16GB
Storage55GB55GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
APIVulkanVulkan
InputKeyboard and mouse, ControllerKeyboard and mouse, Controller

You’ll get uncapped framerates, multiple aspect ratios (including the 21:9 ultra widescreen configuration), and support for 4K resolution. There’s also access to a field of view slider that allows for adjustments between 70-120 degrees. You can use the default keyboard and mouse configuration, but the game also allows full rebinding options. If you prefer, you can also use a traditional controller.

In the settings menu, you can change multiple graphics options such as lights, shadows, reflections, volumetric quality, and depth of field. The game also offers four anti-aliasing tiers, and colorblind players can choose from one of three options: protanopia, deuteranopia, and tritanopia. You can check out the full list of features on Bethesda’s website.

Because of id Software’s success with Vulkan on Doom, Machine Games opted to use it as the primary API. It added that the use of Vulkan saw improved performance, specifically on AMD hardware:

When we started development of Wolfenstein II, the choice of graphics API for PC was a simple one. Doom had already set the stage for what could be done with Vulkan and we wanted to take it to the next level. Using Vulkan when developing has allowed us to utilize the power of AMD's VEGA graphics chips in ways that were not possible before, giving us fine grained control over the performance and feature set of the GPU without having to sacrifice artistic intent. Combined with the flexibility of AMD's hardware, Vulkan gives us the artistic freedom to deliver Wolfenstein without compromise.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches at the end of the week, on October 27. For more on the game, check out our hands-on impressions of the opening gameplay and the New Orleans level.

NameWolfenstein II: The New Colossus
TypeFirst-person shooter, action
DeveloperMachine Games
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release DateOctober 27, 2017
