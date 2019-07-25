Phison Brings Everspin’s 1Gb STT-MRAM To Next-Gen SSD Controllers

The technology that never goes mainstream even after 30 years of advancement is advancing even farther into the enterprise market, thanks to a partnership that pairs Everspin's latest 1Gb ICs with Phison’s next-gen SSD controller.

Nonvolatile SST-MRAM offers similar performance to DRAM, but with slightly more latency, at densities that make it suitable for use as drive cache. For those of us who missed the point, Everspin explains “Phison controllers with Everspin’s 1 Gb STT-MRAM enable storage system designers to increase the reliability and performance of systems where high-performance data persistence is critical. This is accomplished by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries.”