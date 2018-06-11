PNY Next Gen XLR8 CS2080 SSDs Show Strong Performance

PNY is ready to jump in the ultra-high-performance NVMe SSD market with the CS2080. The new M.2 2280 SSD comes with XLR8 branding, PNY's performance product group for gamers.

Performance is said to reach up to 3,200 MB/s sequential read and up to 3,000 MB/s sequential write speeds for the 1TB model. PNY will also release the CS2080 in 256GB, 512GB, and a massive 2TB drive that is sure to set your heart on fire. The series will ship with a three-year warranty.

The company didn't indicate when the CS2080 will ship, but the PS5012-E12 reference design shows strong performance in our early testing. We don't expect to see any drives with this controller until August even though some companies would like to reel that into the July time frame.

PNY plans to release the CS2080 add-in card form factor alongside the M.2 2280 models. The mock-up on display at Computex 2018 uses the same CS2080 part number. It had a simple sticker over the controller and Toshiba BiCS FLASH TLC. We hope the company will design a nice heatsink to give it a nice XLR8 look to match some of the company's other aggressive products.