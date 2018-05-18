PowerColor Set To Unveil RX Vega 56 Nano Edition At Computex

Computex is just around the corner, and PowerColor is bringing a new graphics card to its booth. The company this week gave a sneak-peak of a new Radeon RX Vega 56 that it intends to reveal at the show.

PowerColor recently launched the Red Dragon RX Vega 56, so we weren’t expecting the company to show up with another model. However, PowerColor saw a gap in the market that needed to be filled. When AMD revealed its previous high-end GPU, the R9 Fury series, it announced a model called the R9 Nano that would offer similar performance in a compact form factor suitable for iTX builds.

AMD didn’t carry the Nano name forward with the RX Vega series, but PowerColor is about to revive the name. The company plans to launch the PowerColor RX Vega 56 Nano Edition at Computex in early June.

We don’t know much about the card yet. PowerColor released a single image of the card, which shows that it will have three DisplayPorts and one HDMI interface. The card also appears to be slightly longer than the older R9 Nano cards.

The RX Vega 56 Nano Edition also features 8-pin and 6-pin power plugs, which suggests PowerColor’s new card won’t be as power efficient as the R9 Nano is, which was one of the key features of the original Nano concept.

We should know the full details about the RX Vega 56 Nano Edition soon. PowerColor said it would be showing the card in its private meeting room at the Nangang Exibition Hall at Computex Taipei between June 5 and June 8.