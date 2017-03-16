A Closer Look At The Typhons In 'Prey'

Another trailer for Arkane Studios’ Prey is out, and its primary focus isn’t on protagonist Morgan Yu. Instead, the spotlight is on the enemies you’ll face throughout the Talos I space station.
The trailer takes the form of a Transtar Corporation internal video that provides a little more information about the Typhon aliens imprisoned within the station. Based on a small chart shown near the beginning of the video, it seems that the Typhon can involve into larger, more lethal forms by consuming organic matter. In an isolated space station, this usually means they will gobble up any human they see.
Typhons start out as the small-yet-sneaky Mimics, which can disguise themselves as inanimate objects such as chairs or boxes. Once they consume organic matter, they evolve into Weavers, which didn’t make an appearance in the video. However, its two evolved variants make an appearance.
Phantoms take on human-like forms and can prove to be elusive enemies because they can quickly teleport around the space station. They can also hurl damaging orbs of energy from a distance or use their limbs for close-quarters combat. One of the more possibly lethal Typhons are the Telepaths. Rather than fighting you direclty, they can use their psychic abilities to control "weaker-willed organisms." However, it seems that you can also be affected by its abilities, and you'll have to use a "Psychic Nullwave" device if you see one in the field.
We’re bound to see more dossiers on the Typhon in the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on impressions of the game from last month. Prey arrives on May 5.
|Name
|Prey
|Type
|First-Person Shooter, Thriller, Sci-Fi
|Developer
|Arkane Studios
|Publisher
|Bethesda Softworks
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Bethesda StoreSteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
|Release Date
|May 5, 2017
Actually, you should be able to activate your CD key for the original Prey on Steam. The game was removed from the Steam storefront, but key activations still work, and its community hub can still be found here.
This new game actually has pretty much nothing to do with the original Prey. It's not a sequel, or even really a reboot, and its not made by the same developers. The game's actual sequel, Prey 2, was mostly completed some years back, but the publisher Bethesda had a falling out with the developer and decided to cancel it. This game actually started development as a game not related to Prey in any way, but Bethesda had the franchise laying around unused, so they decided to tack its name onto it.
This does look like it could be a cool game, and it has some neat ideas going for it, but it's ultimately 'Prey' in name only.
Yeah, I knew that the new Prey was a different game from the original one. But the OP's topic reminded me of that first Prey game. Btw, I tried to activate my key on Steam. Didn't help. That was the same advice the folks at the place I bought the game from gave me. The game still tried to go to the anti-piracy server and failed to run when it couldn't find it. Such is life ;-)