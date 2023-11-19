Samsung boss with a history of legal troubles now facing five-year prison sentence due to alleged merger misdealings

Jay Y. Lee, the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, faces a challenging situation. Korean prosecutors have demanded that he be imprisoned for five years for his alleged involvement in a controversial merger. The Seoul Central District Court is set to conclude its extensive three-year trial with a ruling on January 26, reports Bloomberg.

The case against Lee revolves around the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries. They argue that Lee, along with other Samsung executives, took a series of illegal steps to engineer the merger and unfairly benefitted from it. Prosecutors want to see Lee face five years of imprisonment and a 500 million won ($385,600) fine. This trial, part of a series of legal challenges for Lee, has been ongoing for over three years, drawing significant attention to the governance of South Korea's largest conglomerate.

In his defense, Lee strongly refutes any wrongdoing. He presents himself as a dedicated leader who has had to steer Samsung amidst a rapidly changing global technological environment, supply chain difficulties, and geopolitical uncertainties. In a recent courtroom appearance, he passionately appealed for the opportunity to maintain his leadership position, highlighting his commitment to preparing the company for future growth.

"I will give everything I have to fulfill these responsibilities," he said. "Please give me an opportunity to focus on moving forward with all my capabilities."

Lee's legal troubles date back to 2017, involving accusations of bribery and corruption, and he has experienced incarceration twice previously. In a turn of events, Lee was granted a presidential pardon in August 2022 for a different conviction, a move that allowed him to formally reassume his leadership position at Samsung.

Beyond his personal defense, Lee also expressed concern for his fellow executives involved in the case. Lee asked the court to show leniency towards these former Samsung executives, who dedicated their lives to the company. This gesture underscores Lee's attempt to shoulder responsibility not only for the company's future but also for the individuals who have served it alongside him.