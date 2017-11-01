'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Will Exit Early Access This December

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is finally leaving Early Access in late December. After less than a year in the program, the game will finally receive a full release. It’s meant to happen at some point near the end of the month after the Xbox One version launches via Xbox Game Preview on December 12. A specific date has yet to be nailed down at this time.

After PUBG leaves Early Access, it will then receive the upcoming 1.0 update for the PC version, which is meant to include the long-anticipated new desert map, vaulting, 3D replays, and a smattering of other major changes that should please fans. The news came during an official livestream today during Paris Games Week. The PUBG developers themselves were on hand to make the announcement.

The Xbox One version of the game will also feature the vaulting system, which is in the process of making its way to PC test servers in the near future. PUBG Corp. CEO Chang Han Kim noted in a press release that, although the two versions of the game will be available at the same time, they won’t be exactly the same at first.

“Both versions are being developed at the same time,” Kim noted, “but they both have their own separate roadmaps. Various Xbox One features and functionality will change and come online over time just like they have on PC, with our goal being to have both versions align to each other as soon as possible."

So whether you’ve chosen to jump on the PUBG bandwagon with the release of the console version or can’t wait to dig into the PC version fresh after the 1.0 patch is available, you’ve got plenty of things to look forward to in the multiplayer game. With games like Fornite: Battle Royale creeping around the periphery of PUBG’s success, news of the console release date and Early Access exit couldn’t have come at a better time.