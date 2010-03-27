What AMD Thinks of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480

With Nvidia's new generation of GPUs based off of its GF100 architectures at our doorstep, the competition to be top dog in the graphics world is more heated than ever. Both top GPU makers now have DirectX 11 offerings for the next generation of games.

Now that Nvidia has just laid its GeForce GTX 480 and GTX 470 cards on the table, we wanted to know what AMD thought of the competition. This is what AMD had to say:

Four months after its launch, the ATI Radeon HD 5970 remains the undisputed performance leader. Six months after its launch, the ATI Radeon HD 5870 remains the clear winner at and below its price point. Add to that a top to bottom line-up of DirectX 11 graphics cards as well as cutting-edge features such as the immersive experience of ATI Eyefinity technology, and we are confident ATI Radeon graphics cards will continue to be the favorite choice of customers wanting the most advanced and efficient graphics products.-Dave Erskine, AMD spokesperson

