What AMD Thinks of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480

By AMD 

You know what we think of Nvidia's new GPUs. Now do you want to know what AMD thinks?

With Nvidia's new generation of GPUs based off of its GF100 architectures at our doorstep, the competition to be top dog in the graphics world is more heated than ever. Both top GPU makers now have DirectX 11 offerings for the next generation of games.

Now that Nvidia has just laid its GeForce GTX 480 and GTX 470 cards on the table, we wanted to know what AMD thought of the competition. This is what AMD had to say:

Four months after its launch, the ATI Radeon HD 5970 remains the undisputed performance leader. Six months after its launch, the ATI Radeon HD 5870 remains the clear winner at and below its price point. Add to that a top to bottom line-up of DirectX 11 graphics cards as well as cutting-edge features such as the immersive experience of ATI Eyefinity technology, and we are confident ATI Radeon graphics cards will continue to be the favorite choice of customers wanting the most advanced and efficient graphics products.-Dave Erskine, AMD spokesperson

Check out our full review of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 and GTX 470.

106 Comments
  • Camikazi 27 March 2010 05:28
    They are just as unimpressed as everyone else :)
    Reply
  • RazberyBandit 27 March 2010 05:29
    Amen!
    Reply
  • tpi2007 27 March 2010 05:30
    At the time I'm writing this, the review still isn't on the main page... and the link on this article isn't working either... I've just read big chunks from Anandtech.. what happened to yours Tom's ?
    Reply
  • restatement3dofted 27 March 2010 05:30
    We know what Tom's Hardware thinks? Tom's review doesn't appear to be posted yet...
    Reply
  • djtronika 27 March 2010 05:31
    maybe intel and ati should have married instead. love their combo performance.
    Reply
  • rage machine 27 March 2010 05:31
    I am not impressed Nvidia.
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 27 March 2010 05:33
    Anyone who wants actual benchmarks:
    http://www.guru3d.com/article/geforce-gtx-470-480-review
    http://www.hardocp.com/article/2010/03/26/nvidia_fermi_gtx_470_480_sli_review
    I don't care what AMD thinks, I care what Tom's thinks :P
    Reply
  • guderiancol 27 March 2010 05:33
    lol
    Reply
  • tpi2007 27 March 2010 05:33
    I can read it already! Just clicked on the link (you meanwhile removed from this article) and it's already up! Thanks!
    Reply
  • jennyh 27 March 2010 05:34
    It's nice of ATI to acknowlege Nvidias efforts.

    They probably wont bother next time around. :)
    Reply