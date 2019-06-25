Raspberry Pi 4 AMA with Raspberry Pi Inventor Eben Upton

Credit: Shutterstock/Raspberry Pi Foundation

Starting at noon Tuesday, June 25th through Thursday, June 27th the Tom's Hardware Community Team will host Eben Upton, founder and CEO of the Raspberry Pi Organization, in a community wide AMA. Have a question about Raspberry Pi 4 or another Pi? Now’s your chance to directly speak with the chief hardware and software architect of the low-cost computer. Log into the forums to join the discussion and learn about the future of Raspberry Pi and single board computing.

Eben Upton, Founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi

Eben Upton created the Raspberry Pi single board computer to help children learn about computer programming and inspire a new generation of engineering talent. He takes direct inspiration from Acorn’s BBC Micro computer, which helped students and hobbyists learn about computers in the 1980s.

This thread will be unlocked, open and live for 48 hours starting at 12:00pm ET on Tuesday. Questions will be moderated and supervised by Tom's Hardware Community Manager, Joshua Simenhoff, as well as a full team of moderators.

Join the Raspberry Pi 4 AMA here.



YouTube Live stream update: If you're hungry for even more details on the Raspberry Pi 4, stay tuned. Tom's Hardware editor-in-chief Avram Piltch is testing all the mini-computer's newest features and capabilities. When he's done, we'll stream the Pi 4's new tricks live on YouTube. More details coming soon.

