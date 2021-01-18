Raspberry Pi 4-Track Looper: DIY Pro Sound Equipment

A fun aspect of building with the Raspberry Pi is how easy it is to develop a custom version of unique equipment—like this Raspberry Pi-powered 4-track looper created by The Psychotenuse on YouTube. These projects often come at a lower cost, but when they don't, they usually make up for it with additional features.

Not only did the maker show his project off, but you can also recreate it yourself by following the complete tutorial. Everything you need to develop your own loop station is shared and carefully explained in the instructions. The looper is used to mix music in real-time by recording audio tracks and looping them on command. Check out this demo to see exactly how it works:

The looper requires 8 buttons in total and 8 individual LEDs. The buttons are used to start and stop recording as well as start and stop when the audio track plays in a loop.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The Psychotenuse ) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: The Psychotenuse ) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: The Psychotenuse )

It's worth noting that in this tutorial, ALSA Mixer is used. This used to be the default audio mixer for Raspberry Pi OS. As of December, it's been changed to PulseAudio. Keep that in mind if you decide to make this project yourself and visit the Github repo for all of the files you need.