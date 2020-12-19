Raspberry Pi Project Monitors New Delhi Air Pollution

The Raspberry Pi is one of our most favorite devices of the 21st century. As dedicated fans, we can't help but get excited when it's used to help make a difference in the world. This project was featured in the New York Times who explained how the SBC was used to help monitor pollution in New Delhi.

From the information provided, it seems as though the Pi is used to collect data from a system of pollution monitoring devices.

The team decided to check for PM2.5 pollution particulate matter. This type of pollution is easier to detect as there are several commercial options available when it comes to sensors. Altogether, the following modules were used to collect data: AirBeam2 , PurpleAir PA-II , DustTrak II 8530 and UPAS .

Data collected through the AirBeam device is gathered through a mobile app. This is where the Pi comes in--the team setup a system that uses the Pi to pull data straight from the AirBeam device. They were also able to use a clock module with the Raspberry Pi to improve the timekeeping precision.